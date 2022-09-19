Prosecutor: Deputy justified in shooting man during traffic stop in Allegan County

ALLEGAN — A deputy from the Allegan County Sheriff's Office who shot and killed a man during a traffic stop in June will not face charges.

Allegan County Prosecutor Myrene Koch determined the deputy’s actions were “justified under the extreme circumstances.”

Joseph Nagle, 22, of Comstock Park, was shot the night of June 16 after a deputy pulled him over on 26th Street between 134th and 136th Avenues in Monterey Township, northwest of Wayland. There was no dashcam or bodycam video of the stop because the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t have those cameras.

The deputy pulled Nagle over on suspicion of impaired driving. In her report, the prosecutor said Nagle stopped when he didn’t have a sign, drove below the speed limit and was swerving in and out of his lane.

According to the report, Nagle was initially cooperative when the deputy approached him, handing over his license and admitting his tags were expired. The deputy also reported smelling marijuana and seeing that Nagle’s cellphone was on his lap and playing a video. Nagle denied doing drugs.

The deputy told him to get out of the car for sobriety tests, at which point Nagle was “acting agitated and moving quickly,” and behaving “erratically,” the prosecutor wrote.

He failed the first test, the prosecutor said, and then got more upset.

“Nagle began raising his voice while grabbing his own head and asking why the deputy was still testing him," the report reads. "He asked in a raised voice why they were still doing the testing and why it was necessary. Nagle repeatedly stated he did not do drugs because he works for a delivery service. Nagle began turning in circles with his hands on his head stating he had bad anxiety.”

Eventually, the prosecutor said, Nagle tried to get back in his car. The deputy called for backup and told Nagle he was under arrest for failure to comply with instructions. The prosecutor said the deputy grabbed Nagle’s hands, but Nagle was still moving around.

"(Nagle) then suddenly turned and faced the deputy," the report reads. "The deputy still maintained control of Nagle’s hands at this point. When they were face to face, the deputy told Nagle ‘don’t do this’ before he let go of one of Nagle’s hands to call over the radio there was a fight."

The report said Nagle became more agitated and tried to get away, before the deputy said, "Please don't do this," and Nagle replied, "Don't do what? Shoot me? That's your goal, isn't it? To shoot and kill me?" To which the deputy responded, "I don't want to shoot you."

The prosecutor said Nagle then punched the deputy and shouted, "Why are you trying to kill me?" before allegedly saying, "I am going to kill you," continuing to punch and head-butting the deputy.

The deputy said Nagle, a successful high school wrestler, struck him between 15 and 20 times, causing his vision to blur and his legs to feel weak. He feared he was losing consciousness and said he was afraid for his life. He said he let go of Nagle's wrist, drew his gun and shot Nagle once in the chest.

“The driver backed up, smiled, and chuckled before falling backwards onto the ground,” the prosecutor’s office wrote.

The deputy said he reported shots fired and started CPR, which continued when EMTs arrived.

The deputy was taken to the hospital to be treated for head and face injuries. A police report obtained by WOOD TV-8 last week said he suffered a bloody nose, a gouge behind his left ear, scratches on his neck, cuts on both hands and swelling of the face.

An autopsy found evidence that supported the deputy’s claims that Nagle punched and head-butted him. The autopsy also found cocaine and THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, in Nagle’s system — and police learned he had been acting erratically earlier in the day.

People who knew Nagle said he had been in a “downward spiral” since his dad died a couple of years ago, and that he was known to use drugs.

The prosecutor said the deputy was too close to Nagle to try to use his Taser.

The attorney representing Nagle’s family, Tom Siver, has asked the Michigan Attorney General’s Office to review the case, he said at a news conference.

“We will get justice for Joey Nagle,” Siver said.

He would not provide further comment.

Kent County Commissioner Robert S. Womack said he spoke with Nagle’s mother on the phone before the news conference. He said she is happy the attorneys are bringing the case to the attorney general.

“It’s just a very heart wrenching investigation for the family, to have to see their son, their brother, their uncle, their loved one, their schoolmate, their friend, their coworker villainized so bad in the police investigation,” Womack said. “Our prayers go out to the mother. And once again, I want to thank these attorneys for continuing to push for justice for Joey Nagle.”

