Prosecutor to determine a timeline before bringing any charges against an AACS board member

Mar. 26—JEFFERSON — Interviews with alleged victims will take place next week to establish a timeline in the misconduct case against an Ashtabula Area City Schools Board member, County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole said Friday.

Christine Seuffert, a retired teacher and a longtime school board member, is accused of inappropriate behavior with students 30-plus years ago when she taught at AACS.

"I have to talk to the victims first [before any charges are brought forth]," O'Toole said. "We need more details to determine a timeline."

O'Toole said the interviews will determine if criminal statutes of limitations will allow for charges.

Statute of limitations is a law established in most types of crimes, from theft to assault, that limits how long after a crime takes place legal action can be taken.

O'Toole said she expects to have an answer in seven to 10 days.

Attorney Chris Newcomb, who represents Seuffert, said, "We trust in the process. We cooperated best we can."

Deputies have spent the past three months interviewing several people during the investigation, including several of Seuffert's former students, Sheriff William Niemi said Friday.

The sheriff sent his findings to the prosecutor's office on Thursday.

"Now it's up to the county prosecutor," Niemi said.

As for the statute of limitations, Niemi said that's up to O'Toole to decide.

The investigation began last November when an anonymous letter was sent to the school board regarding the allegations.

School Board President William Niemi said the board took its responsibility to students and the citizens of the district seriously and notified sheriff's deputies upon learning of the allegations.

Seuffert read a statement at the February board meeting acknowledging that these are serious allegations. She said she disagrees with the way it's being handled, but she was cooperating with the sheriff.

She did not attend the March 16 board meeting after several members of the public called for her resignation or suspension from the board at the February meeting. But, even though she didn't attend the March 16 meeting, a handful of people spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, demanding justice for the alleged victims.

[Board President] Niemi said the board has no legal authority to suspend Seuffert or force her to resign.

Members of the NAACP Ashtabula Chapter distributed blue ribbons at the March 16 meeting in support of child abuse victims.

Shelley Terry is a reporter for the Star Beacon.