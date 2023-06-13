Prosecutor determines Elwood officer shooting action was justified

Jun. 13—ELWOOD — The Madison County Prosecutor's office has determined the shooting of a suspect by an Elwood police officer was legally justified.

Prosecutor Rodney Cummings issued a statement Tuesday and included body camera video footage of the incident in which Dakota McCreary, 26, Noblesville, was shot and wounded on June 9 by Elwood officer Keegan Russell.

"The Indiana State Police conducted an investigation regarding the June 9, 2023, officer-involved shooting by the Elwood Police Department," Cummings said in a press release. "That investigation has been submitted to the Madison County Prosecutor's office for review and a legal determination of the use of deadly force."

After McCreary was shot it was determined that the object he was carrying in his hand was a lighter that was made to look like a firearm.

In the body camera footage officers can be heard telling McCreary to drop the object in his hand before shots were fired.

"Officer Russell was confronted by a fleeing felon who appeared to be armed with a deadly weapon and pointed that weapon at law enforcement," Cummings said in his legal determination of the incident. "Officer Russell gave eight separate verbal commands for McCreary to drop the weapon and he refused to comply with the officer's lawful orders and continued advancing at officers while pointing the weapon."

McCreary can be heard telling the officers to shoot him and he wasn't going back to prison.

"Under any reasonable application of the law to these facts, Officer Russell's use of deadly force was justified under the law as self defense and the defense of others," Cummings said.

McCreary was charged Monday with felony charges of burglary, criminal confinement, domestic battery and a misdemeanor charge of theft.

According to a press release from state police, Elwood officers responded to a domestic battery report about 3 p.m. in the 1300 block of South L. Street.

When the officers arrived, they were informed that the suspect, McCreary, had fled into a nearby wooded area.

With the assistance of other police agencies, a perimeter was established. At 6:30 p.m., police received a report that McCreary had been seen in the 1200 block of South J. Street.

According to the press release, officers encountered McCreary and repeatedly told McCreary to drop the firearm, but he disregarded the command and appeared to be pointing the weapon at officers, police said.

Russell then fired his department-issued rifle at least twice, striking McCreary at least once, according to the press release. No officers were injured during the incident.

Russell, a one-year veteran of the department, was training another officer at the time of the shooting.

McCreary was arrested last December on two counts of domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, battery resulting in bodily injury and failure to return to lawful detention.

He entered pleas of guilty in Madison Circuit Court Division 5 in April as part of a plea agreement.

Judge Scott Norrick sentenced McCreary to serve 547 days with 365 days on in-home detention.

