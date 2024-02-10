Prosecutor determines Spirit Lake Police justified in shooting death of armed woman

Feb. 9—Kootenai County prosecutors cleared a Spirit Lake Police officer who shot and killed an armed woman in her senior living apartment last November.

The woman, 67-year-old S.A Floyd, fired a revolver at police officers as they attempted a welfare check after her friends called police amid worries that Floyd might be suicidal, according to a report from the Kootenai County Prosecutor's Office released to the public Thursday. Floyd was blind and close to being evicted from her home. It's the first time officials have named the officers and indicated Floyd shot at the officers before one returned fire.

Prosecutors' detailed account of the incident said police were called about a threat of suicide from Floyd just after 6 p.m. on Nov. 1, when she had told people she was depressed and "out of fight." Spirit Lake Police Cpl. James Windrem attempted to call Floyd from his police phone to check on her. He texted her when he didn't receive a response.

Windrem then drove to the Maple Tree Court senior citizen apartment complex with Spirit Lake Police Chief Michael Morlan to check on her, according to the report. They were met in the parking lot by two of Floyd's friends who had placed the 911 call for help.

The friends told police they believed Floyd was despondent and needed help. They said they had earlier kicked in her front door to help her, but by that time, she had locked herself in her bedroom. The two friends led the officers to Floyd's apartment and then showed them her locked bedroom door, the news release said.

The prosecutor's report stated that the officers knocked on the bedroom door to announce they were police officers and were there to help. When there was no answer, they kicked in the door.

The officers had to use a flashlight to see into the dark bedroom and noticed someone lying under the covers of the bed, the report said. They continued to try and talk with her, telling her to show them her hands several times.

Floyd spoke ten seconds later, asking them "Who are you?" according to the report. Morlan reiterated that the officers were there to check on her wellbeing and needed to see her hands, but Floyd instead asked them to leave.

When Floyd still declined to show her hands from under the covers, Morlan decided to pull the covers off. Officers noticed that Floyd had a revolver, and officers attempted to leave the room for their own safety. She swung the revolver around and fired a shot, according to the report. At the same time, Morlan tripped and fell down, which led Windrem to believe Morlan had been shot.

As Windrem took cover in a bathroom across the hall from the bedroom, he said he wanted to check on Morlan and get them to safety.

When he peeked around the doorframe into the bedroom, he noticed that Floyd was pointing a revolver at his face, according to the report. He ducked back behind the door for cover.

Windrem started to work his way out of bathroom when he saw Floyd sitting in the bed with a gun in her hand. He fired his gun at her five times, the report said. He started to move into the hallway where he said he saw Floyd still "trying to get up and out of the bed." He fired his service weapon at her 10 more times and stopped when he could "no longer see" the gun pointed at him.

Windrem left the apartment with Morlan and they called for help. Kootenai County Sheriff spokesperson Lt. Zachary Sifford previously told The Spokesman-Review that officers can retreat from a home to take more precaution, which isn't uncommon.

An autopsy later revealed that she died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Morlan became the chief of Spirit Lake Police three months before the shooting, according to records from the police department. Windrem was hired in 2021.

Prosecutor Stanley Mortensen determined that both reacted lawfully in responding to the call and Windrem was justified when using deadly force.