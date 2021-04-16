Prosecutor didn’t ‘fully inform himself’ before testifying Adam Toledo had gun

Biba Adams
·3 min read

A Cook County prosecutor who said in court the boy was armed when Chicago cops shot him is now backtracking.

A prosecutor who said in court that 13-year-old Adam Toledo had a gun when he was shot by Chicago Police is now backtracking on his statement.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office said in a statement “an attorney who works in this office failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court.”

A prosecutor who said in court that 13-year-old Adam Toledo (above) had a gun when he was shot by Chicago Police is now backtracking on his statement. (ABC Chicago)
A prosecutor who said in court that 13-year-old Adam Toledo (above) had a gun when he was shot by Chicago Police is now backtracking on his statement. (ABC Chicago)

“Errors like that cannot happen and this has been addressed with the individual involved,” said the statement. “The video speaks for itself.”

Toledo was shot and killed in the early morning hours of March 29 while police were detaining a man, Ruben Roman, responding to a call of shots fired around 2:30 a.m.

Read More: Video of Chicago police shooting of Adam Toledo, 13, draws outrage

In the video footage released Thursday, the young Toledo is seen being chased by Chicago officers, and when he stopped, is ordered to show his hands. He does and is unarmed, but the unidentified prosecutor claimed he was holding a gun. The misstatement was made at the bond hearing for 21-year-old Roman, who was with Toledo during the arrest and subsequent shooting.

A weapon was recovered near the teen’s body.

Roman has been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and child endangerment.

Read More: Police: 8 dead in shooting at FedEx facility in Indianapolis

“Look, I don’t want to get into the real substance of this because the independent investigation is going on,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Thursday during a press conference urging peaceful response ahead of the footage’s release, “but I’ve seen no evidence whatsoever that Adam Toledo shot at the police.”

She had warned her city’s resident to brace themselves, describing the footage of the shooting — released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability — as “excruciating.”

Read More: Twin brothers accused in Whitmer kidnapping plot released from house arrest

Toledo’s family has viewed the video, and at their request, footage like 911 calls and witness statements will not be made public.

“There are several videos that kind of start at the beginning of the episode but watching the bodycam footage, which shows young Adam after he is shot, is extremely difficult,” Lightfoot said. “And I would just say, I’ve said this to a number of people my, my staff or cabinet. As a mom, this is not something you want children to see.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!
TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

The post Prosecutor didn’t ‘fully inform himself’ before testifying Adam Toledo had gun appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Singer with disability shines in Ali Stroker's new kids book

    Broadway star Ali Stroker says she always felt like her “most powerful self” when onstage, and now as the co-author of a new book for kids, she’s trying to empower others. Stroker teamed up with her friend and middle grade author Stacy Davidowitz and set out to create a familiar character: a young girl in a wheelchair named Nat who wants to perform in a local musical. Stroker, who has used a wheelchair since a car accident paralyzed her when she was 2, says she wanted to help kids with disabilities recognize themselves in the book.

  • Analysis: U.S. announcement of pullout from Afghanistan undermines chances of peace

    U.S. President Joe Biden's announced pullout of troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11 has jeopardised Washington's push for peace with Taliban Islamists and increased the chances of an upsurge in violence, sources say. Biden announced the withdrawal, pushed back from a May 1 deadline agreed with the Taliban, without buy-in from the insurgents, sources involved in the discussions told Reuters. The decision was signalled just hours after Turkey announced dates for a crucial peace summit on April 24, which the Taliban had also not yet agreed on.

  • Chicago Releases Video Of Police Fatally Shooting 13-Year-Old Adam Toledo

    Graphic footage shows the boy had his hands up when an officer killed him on March 29, reigniting the grief police violence brings Chicagoans.

  • Coast Guard divers hope to reach 12 missing in capsized ship

    The hope is that the 12 missing people have found air pockets to survive inside the Seacor Power, most of which is submerged in 50-foot seas about 8 miles (13 kilometers) off the Louisiana coast. Time is of the essence, because air pockets will eventually become depleted of oxygen, said Mauritius Bell, diving safety officer at the California Academy of Sciences.

  • Video of fatal Chicago police shooting raises new questions

    Police say the officer fired after spotting the 13-year-old boy holding a weapon, but his family says the teen was not armed. ABC News’ Kenneth Moton reports.

  • How to easily clean your coffee maker

    Clean your coffee maker with this surprising item.

  • Here's How Meghan Markle Feels About Missing Prince Philip's Funeral

    Meghan's doctor advised her to not attend due to her pregnancy.

  • Madrid may shut down mass vaccination centres unless more shots arrive

    A shortage of coronavirus shots may force the Madrid region to close down mass vaccination centres next week, the regional public health chief said on Friday, as infections in the Spanish capital outpace the national average. Madrid, whose administration has long been at loggerheads with the central government on the pandemic response, administers around 275,000 shots per week, but is due to receive just 157,900 doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine next week, Antonio Zapatero told reporters. "If this situation continues we'll have to close the mass vaccination centres," he said.

  • Brazil’s COVID Patients Tied to Beds and Ventilated Without Sedatives

    MIGUEL SCHINCARIOLDoctors in hard-hit Brazil have resorted to tying COVID-19 patients to their hospital beds before ramming ventilators down their throats since they no longer have enough sedatives, according to doctors in Rio de Janeiro. “I never thought that I would be living through something like this after 20 years working in intensive care,” Aureo do Carmo Filho told Reuters. “Using mechanical restraints without sedatives is bad practice... the patient is submitted to a form of torture.”In hospitals where they do still have sedatives, health workers have resorted to diluting them to make supplies go further or using muscle relaxants to calm patients down while they are intubated. “They are awake, without sedatives, and they pop up, with their hands tied to the bed and begging us not to let them die,” one nurse said.The horrific admissions come on the heels of Doctors Without Borders naming Brazil’s response to the pandemic a “humanitarian catastrophe” that is likely to only get worse in the coming weeks. “I have to be very clear in this: the Brazilian authorities’ negligence is costing lives,” MSF international president Christos Christou said Thursday after Brazil’s death toll rose to 362,000.MSF general director Meinie Nicolai directly blamed Brazil’s right-wing leader Jair Bolsonaro, who, like former U.S. president Donald Trump, downplayed the pandemic and his own bout with COVID-19, causing many to take deadly risks by not believing the virus is as dangerous or as contagious as science proves it is.“There is no coordination in the response. There is no real acknowledgement of the severity of the disease. Science is put aside. Fake news is being distributed and health care workers are left on their own,” Nicolai said. “The government is failing the Brazilian people. All Brazilians can tell you that they have people around them that have been buried or intubated in places where there are no drugs and no oxygen. That is unacceptable.”The lack of medical supplies is coupled with a resistance by government officials to even recognize the severity of the problem. The P1 variant first identified in Brazil has caused international concern, and is now thought to be mutating. France blocked all flights from the country and other countries are now advising against all but essential travel to the beleaguered South American nation.The lack of proper medical supplies is now coupled with a disastrous vaccine rollout built on both denial and corruption. Just 12 percent of Brazil’s population has received a first dose of the Chinese vaccine Coronavac, which Chinese officials recently admitted is not very effective against stopping people from becoming severely sick.Earlier in the week, federal prosecutors in the Brazilian state of Roraima opened an investigation after reports emerged that rogue health workers were exchanging doses of the less-than-effective Chinese vaccine, which is primarily what is currently being offered in the country, for illegally mined gold. An advocate for the indigenous tribes that own the land where the gold is mined said health workers were vaccinating clandestine miners under the cover of nightfall to hide, according to Reuters. “The Yanomami have long complained that materials and medicines intended for indigenous health are being diverted to wildcat miners,” the local leader said in a letter seen by Reuters.More Brazilians are dying every day than anywhere else in the world, with the country logging 3,560 deaths on Thursday alone. Brazil’s health ministry is currently in talks with Spain and other countries to try to get needed supplies to the overwhelmed hospitals. Meanwhile, Bolsonaro continues to fight against regional governments that have tried to mandate masks or institute lockdowns.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Borat Trolls Donald Trump's Election Lies In Never-Before-Seen Footage Teaser

    Sacha Baron Cohen's alter ego returns in a new show featuring behind-the-scenes footage from "Borat 2."

  • Teen locked in storage unit for 5 days while man sexually assaulted her, Texas cops say

    He was arrested Wednesday.

  • Surge in violence rattles Haiti as poverty, fear deepens

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The attack was brazen, streamed live on the internet: Men carrying big guns walked into a Holy Thursday church service, grabbed the pastor and three parishioners and led them away in full view of cameras. For Haitians, it was a fearsome emblem of a wave of kidnappings and deaths that has victimized even impoverished people already already stung by years of violence in the streets. One of the church abductees, Steven Jérôme, spent the first night in the hands of his captors sitting on a chair afraid to close his eyes.

  • Body cam footage released in fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo

    Chicago police were responding to a call of shots fired early on March 29. After a pursuit, 13-year-old Adam Toledo was killed. A lawyer for the family says Adam complied with police, and his hands were empty when he was shot. Police say a gun was found at the scene, and have not released any information about the officer.

  • 8 people killed in shooting at Indianapolis FedEx facility; suspect also dead

    The suspected gunman in the shooting killed himself, police said.

  • Incarcerated and Infected: How the Virus Tore Through the U.S. Prison System

    America’s prisons, jails and detention centers have been among the nation’s most dangerous places when it comes to infections from the coronavirus. Each day over the past year, more than 1,400 new inmate infections and seven deaths, on average, have been reported inside those facilities. The cramped, often unsanitary settings of correctional institutions have been ideal for incubating and transmitting disease. Social distancing is not an option. Testing was not a priority inside prisons early in the pandemic. With little public pressure, political leaders have been slow to confront the spread. The virus shot through many institutions, leaving the incarcerated desperate for ways to avoid getting sick. At Pickaway Correctional Institution in Ohio, which housed about 1,900 people, they tried to turn bedsheets into tents to separate themselves; 4 in 5 inmates were infected anyway. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times At an immigration detention center in Farmville, Virginia, nearly every detainee — 339 in all — was infected. And at the Fresno County Jail in California, where most people are held on charges for which they have not yet been convicted, more than 3,800 were sickened. Starting in March of last year, New York Times reporters tracked every known coronavirus case in every correctional setting in the United States, including state and federal prisons, immigrant detention centers, juvenile detention facilities, and county and regional jails. The Times measured the pandemic’s excruciating impact on prisoners using records requests and interviews with people from all corners of the system and spoke with incarcerated people and their families, prison wardens, jailers, prosecutors, defense attorneys and civil rights groups. A year later, 1 in 3 people incarcerated in state prisons are known to have had the virus, the data show. In federal facilities, at least 39% of prisoners are known to have been infected. The true count is most likely higher because of a dearth of testing, but the findings align with reports from The Marshall Project and The Associated Press, UCLA Law and The COVID Prison Project that track COVID-19 in prisons. The virus has killed prisoners at higher rates than the general population, the data show, and at least 2,700 have died in custody, where access to quality health care is poor. A month after a parole board approved the commutation request on his life sentence, Bruce Norris, 69, was still in custody, awaiting the Pennsylvania governor’s signature, when he died from the coronavirus. In a crowded Texas federal prison, Andrea Circle Bear, 30, was serving a two-year drug sentence. She died from the virus shortly after giving birth while on a ventilator. Alan Hurwitz, 79, had lung and throat cancers. He was denied compassionate release several times from the North Carolina federal prison where he was serving for a series of bank robberies. When he was finally freed, he fell ill on the flight home. A medical examiner determined that he died from the coronavirus. These deaths and many of the more than 525,000 infections so far among the incarcerated could have been prevented, public health and criminal justice experts say. Prisons and jails are sometimes so crowded that three people sleep in cells designed for one person. Prisons have not adequately quarantined sick inmates and have often not required testing for correctional officers. Prisoners have also been given low priority to receive vaccinations, even as cases have continued to rise. A year into the pandemic, prison officials around the country have acknowledged that their early approach was muddled and based on trial and error. The novelty of the virus, some said, made early decisive action nearly impossible because so little was known about how it spread. In some states, the disorganized response lasted well into the pandemic. In addition to inmates, more than 138,000 prison and jail correctional officers were sickened, and 261 died, according to the Times data. Despite warnings, many prisons were unprepared to handle the virus. Alvin Murray, 71, was relieved when he learned last February that he would be transferred to the Duncan prison, a state facility for older inmates about 100 miles north of Houston. The salt and pepper in the chow hall was a sign that conditions were better there than in his previous prisons. At one facility, Murray, who was convicted of arson and property theft and was serving a 20-year sentence, had nearly died of pneumonia, his relatives said. By then, public health officials were warning wardens that prisons needed to take precautionary measures against the virus, especially for older prisoners. Health officials said that without basic steps, including social distancing, better sanitation and less crowding, correctional institutions had the potential to become incubators for the virus. Few states heeded these early warnings, and many focused their efforts on keeping the virus out of prisons — including prohibiting family visitations — rather than preparing to handle outbreaks once the virus got inside. One Texas prison failed to supply sufficient soap, left sinks in disrepair and banned hand sanitizer, a court found. In other states, prisons continued transferring people from one facility to another, often failing to test them first. Others did not enforce rules requiring guards to wear masks. But prisoners and civil rights groups say the most significant impediment to containing the virus has been the crowding that has become prevalent in U.S. prisons. Since the 1980s, the nation’s prison population has increased by more than 500%. States have so many inmates that gyms have been converted into housing areas, recreational yards have been shrunk or eliminated to accommodate more beds, and prisons have shifted from cells to dormitory-style housing, with people sleeping in double- or triple-tiered bunks that fill nearly every bit of floor space. The changes have meant that when the virus entered a prison, it spread quickly. At Duncan, it hopped from bed to bed last summer, infecting three-quarters of inmates. Jeremy Desel, a spokesperson for the Texas prison system, said authorities did everything possible to keep the virus at Duncan under control, including intensive cleaning of the facility, extra soap and extensive testing. He said those actions saved lives. But in the end, 279 prisoners and 66 staff members were infected, and Murray, 20 other inmates and one staff member died. Prisons did not move quickly enough to test employees or provide contact tracing. Prisons and jails have only sporadically traced the contacts of infected prisoners and guards to understand who was at risk of exposure. This has inhibited their ability to prevent the virus from entering facilities and to limit its transmission, public health officials said. Early in the pandemic, one of the hardest-hit places was the Oakdale federal prison, with about 1,900 people in rural south Louisiana. An outbreak there infected 689 inmates and guards, and nine inmates died. At Oakdale, an investigation by the Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General found that a series of mistakes by prison officials and rules violations by staff members had allowed the virus to proliferate. The report found the virus appeared to have been introduced by a Bureau of Prisons teacher who visited New York City in March 2020. There was no evidence that the prison had screened the teacher or tested him before he resumed teaching prisoners. (The Bureau of Prisons declined to comment about the Oakdale outbreak.) On March 11, the day after the teacher resumed instruction, he reported feeling ill. Still, he kept teaching, and students who were housed in different parts of the sprawling facility mingled in his classroom. Eight days later, inmates started complaining of symptoms. The prison did not screen them consistently for the virus, and staff members did not wear masks or other protective gear while transporting and guarding sick inmates at hospitals. It was not until March 26 that protective gear was distributed. By then, hundreds were believed to have been infected, though the precise number is not known because the prison did not start testing inmates until mid-April. A later round of contact tracing identified the prison’s Education Department as the common nexus; the first four inmates to test positive shared a class, and the first inmate to die was an assistant to the teacher who had fallen ill. Few governors granted widespread releases of prisoners, leaving the most vulnerable in custody. For months, Clarence Givens, 70, stayed in his 6-by-8-foot cell at Stanley Correctional Institution in Wisconsin, isolating with his cellmate. He had asthma, relied on a breathing machine for obstructive sleep apnea and was frightened of getting sick. Givens, in prison for heroin possession, said that he was hoping to be released early, though he had not filled out paperwork seeking compassionate release. He died from COVID, authorities said, in December. Only a handful of states have released more than a few thousand people early, despite calls from a variety of groups and some prosecutors to reduce prison populations amid the pandemic. Ultimately, 421 inmates and 135 correctional officers at Stanley were infected, and three inmates did not survive. Once Givens fell ill in November, other inmates said they aided him as best they could. He continued to stay in his cell. “He wasn’t eating too much for days, but I did force him to drink our juices they gave us, to eat some fruits, water and I finally got him to eat some soup and some cereal, the whole pod donated vitamins, some Emergen-C vitamin C, teas, vitamin D, and other vitamins from canteen and I just kept having him take them and drink plenty of fluid,” a prisoner wrote to Givens’ wife. “I had to assist him in it all cause he couldn’t barely sit up or even dress.” John Beard, a prison system spokesperson, cited health care privacy laws in declining to answer questions about Givens. Slow vaccinations and the threat of variants leave an uncertain landscape. Prisons’ pandemic response has improved by some measures in the past year; testing, especially at intake, and mask-wearing are more widespread. But prisons were built with security in mind and not to act as hospitals or hospices. Given the age and poor health of many incarcerated people, they remain especially vulnerable to infection and illness. In recent weeks, more contagious variants of the virus have appeared in prisons in Colorado, Michigan and elsewhere. Public health officials say the presence of variants in prisons is likely to be more widespread than known because most facilities do not regularly screen for them. Early in the nation’s vaccination program, incarcerated people in most states were not given priority to be inoculated, though they have an elevated risk of infection and death. By April, most states had announced plans to vaccinate prisoners in subsequent months. Still, many inmates and correctional officers have been reluctant to get the shots, according to state prison systems and jails. All of it has left the likelihood of eliminating future outbreaks uncertain, public health experts say, even after much of the nation is vaccinated. “It’s inevitable once that new strain gets here, it’s going to spread like wildfire,” James Moore, a prisoner at G. Robert Cotton Correctional Facility in Michigan, said in an interview last month. “It’s inevitable. So we’re basically just sitting back and biding our time until we get sick.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Child soldier turned LRA commander says he was powerless to stop atrocities

    A former Ugandan child soldier who became one of the top commanders of the rebel Lord's Resistance Army told judges at the International Criminal Court on Thursday that he was not responsible for any atrocities and felt powerless to stop them. In a defiant, sometimes meandering, unsworn statement to the court, Dominic Ongwen cast himself as a victim, saying he could not ask forgiveness for his alleged crimes because he was not responsible for them. "I cannot ask everyone in northern Uganda for forgiveness when there were other people in northern Uganda who were corrupt, who were encouraging this (war)," he told judges.

  • Video of fatal Chicago police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo is released to the public

    CHICAGO — Video of Adam Toledo’s fatal shooting by a Chicago police officer was released to the public Thursday afternoon, more than two weeks after the 13-year-old was killed following a foot chase in a Little Village alley, igniting anger in the neighborhood and leaving the city on edge. The materials were published on the website of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability shortly after ...

  • Officer wounded in school wasn't shot by student's gun

    A Tennessee police officer wounded during a confrontation with a student inside a high school bathroom was not shot by the student's gun, authorities said Wednesday, contradicting earlier law enforcement reports that the teenager fired and hit the officer. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released updated details of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville on Monday that left the student dead and a school resource officer wounded. The student was identified Wednesday as Anthony J. Thompson, Jr., 17.

  • 'Fired up' Dan Evans fuelled to biggest win of his career by Novak Djokovic's disrespect

    British No 1 Dan Evans cited a disrespectful late arrival from Novak Djokovic as the spur that prompted the best – and most unlikely – victory of his career on Thursday in Monte Carlo. This was a real turn-up. Beating Djokovic had appeared to be an impossible dream for Evans. He has never warmed to clay, nor had he previously managed a victory against anyone ranked higher than No 7 in the world. But Djokovic – who has stood atop the rankings for 14 months – came out strangely flat on a blustery, cold and drizzly day in the Riviera. And Evans was contrastingly brilliant, especially in the large number of stylish drop-shots that he feathered just over the net. The result was a pot pourri of remarkable statistics. This was Djokovic’s first defeat of 2021, after 10 straight victories. It was Evans’ first visit to the quarter-final of a Masters 1000 event (where he will play 11th seed David Goffin on Friday). Most notably, it was the first time that a British man had beaten a world No 1 on clay. A perceived snub in the build-up had helped Evans find his focus. “He kept me waiting at the start of the match in the changing rooms a little bit,” Evans told Amazon Prime after his 6-4, 7-5 win. “It was a little annoying, so I was ready to go from that – it got me a little extra fired up. “That’s why we roll the balls out,” Evans added. “It’s one against one and you’ve gotta see who wins and that’s what I was telling myself. He gave me some cheap ones today which he never normally does, so I was a little lucky there but I am just really happy with coming through.” The same interview finished with a moment of banter as Amazon’s studio pundit Tim Henman asked Evans – tongue firmly in cheek – whether clay was now his favourite surface. “Is golf your favourite sport?” replied Evans, without addressing the question.

  • Ex-cop charged in Daunte Wright's death makes court appearance

    Kim Potter, 48, is charged with second-degree manslaughter, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years behind bars.