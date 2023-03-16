Prosecutor to discuss shooting near house tied to Bengals' Joe Mixon that injured teen

Sheriff deputies were on the scene of this home on Ayers Road in Anderson Township Monday evening after a report of shots fired outside. A juvenile was taken to the hospital. Crime scene tape was on the right side of the house. The home is associated with Joe Mixon, Bengals running back. The home is held in a trust. The street was quiet Tuesday morning, March 7, 2023.

Prosecutor Melissa Powers is holding a press conference Thursday afternoon to address last week's Anderson Township shooting near the home of Bengals running back Joe Mixon.

The prosecutor's office has not released any details about what will be discussed at the conference.

Shots were fired and a juvenile was injured on Ayers Road the night of March 6.

An incident report on shots fired from the backyard of a home connected to Joe Mixon in Anderson Township did not list the Cincinnati Bengals running back as a person of interest.

Mixon's lawyer, Merlyn Shiverdecker, said police reports show Mixon did nothing wrong.

Police records show officers at the scene believed a group of juveniles were playing dart wars, a game with a long history at local high schools in which teams shoot each other with foam darts.

No charges have been filed in the shooting. Dispatch reports show the juvenile was struck by a bullet or bullet fragment in the foot.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers

