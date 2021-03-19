Prosecutor dismisses assault charges on Carthage man

Mar. 19—The felony assault charges that a 29-year-old Carthage man has been facing were dismissed Thursday when his alleged victims failed to show up to testify against him at a preliminary hearing.

Kaleb E. Spry was scheduled for a hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a single count of first-degree assault and two counts of third-degree domestic assault. The charges instead were dismissed due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the victims, including his girlfriend, her sister and their father, according to the prosecutor's office.

Spry was arrested on the charges after a domestic disturbance Sept. 5 at a residence in Carthage.

A probable-cause affidavit alleged that Spry hit Makayla Marney, 28, in the face multiple times, knocking her out and breaking her jaw, and that he also punched her sister and his girlfriend, Alyssa Marney, 26, in the face as well as the two women's father, Terry Marney, 55.