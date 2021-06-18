Prosecutor dismisses assault, endangerment counts in felony drug case

Jun. 18—Two of three felony counts that a Joplin man was facing were dismissed Thursday due to a lack of cooperation of on the part of the victim.

Gerald A. Russell III, 19, waived a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a count of delivery of a controlled substance and was ordered to make an initial appearance in a trial division on July 12.

The prosecutor's office was forced to dismiss related charges of first-degree child endangerment and third-degree domestic assault when Russell's girlfriend did not show up to testify against him.

The charges pertain to a domestic disturbance Dec. 26 at a residence in the 2000 block of South Connecticut Avenue in Joplin. A probable-cause affidavit states that officers determined that the defendant's girlfriend was giving him a ride to his residence with their two children, ages 1 and 2, in the vehicle when he began hitting her in the face as she was driving.

The affidavit states that she pulled into a parking lot to avoid having an accident and tried to get out. But he hit her in the face several more times before she escaped to a nearby apartment and got help.

Russell was contacted by police after the incident and allegedly found to be in possession of 67.5 grams of marijuana and $742.