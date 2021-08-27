Prosecutor dismisses Aurora woman's assault charge

Aug. 27—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — The Lawrence County prosecutor's office Thursday dismissed domestic assault charges that an Aurora woman was facing when the victim, her boyfriend, failed to show up to testify against her at a preliminary hearing.

Elizabeth A. Cotham, 38, had been scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Lawrence County Circuit Court on felony counts of first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action, and a misdemeanor count of property damage.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case alleged that Cotham tried to run her boyfriend over with her car May 17 in Aurora. He told police he was walking a bicycle along the street when she swerved her vehicle at him, hitting the bike and coming within a couple of feet of hitting him.

The boyfriend told police that he started toward his house and that she got out of her car and came at him with a knife, swinging and thrusting it at him. A couple of witnesses confirmed his account, one of whom told the officer that Cotham stabbed a tire on her car as she was leaving, according to the affidavit.

Cotham admitted to an officer that she was mad and went to the boyfriend's residence because she thought he was cheating on her. But she claimed she knocked on his door, he yelled at her to leave and that she did so.