Prosecutor dismisses felony domestic assault case

Aug. 20—A rural Webb City man had felony domestic assault charges dismissed Thursday due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the alleged victim, his girlfriend, according to the Jasper County prosecutor's office.

Richard G. McCarty, 40, was slated for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree domestic assault, second-degree kidnapping and resisting arrest. Instead, the prosecutor's office announced that the charges were being dismissed due to the girlfriend's unwillingness to testify against him.

The charges stemmed from a domestic disturbance July 3 during which the girlfriend had called a friend and expressed a concern that McCarty was going to hurt her. The friend called another person, and the Jasper County sheriff's office eventually was notified and sent deputies to the couple's home on Jillian Lane outside Webb City.

When no one answered the door, officers felt circumstances were sufficient to make entry without consent. Once inside, officers made contact with McCarty and the girlfriend, who told them he would not let her answer the door, threatening to kill her if she made a sound, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

She told deputies that he had hit her, pulled her down to the floor by her hair and put a knife to her throat. The girlfriend expressed added fear of McCarty because he had told her he was with the "Irish mafia" for which he had done "stuff" in the past.

It is the second time a first-degree domestic assault charge against the defendant has been dropped in the past two years. Last year, a count filed in an alleged assault of his mother was dismissed when she would not testify against him.