Prosecutor dismisses Joplin man's domestic assault charges

Jul. 13—A 67-year-old Joplin man's domestic assault charges were dismissed when his alleged victim failed to show up to testify against him at a recent preliminary hearing.

Dale A. Clark was scheduled for a preliminary hearing last week in Jasper County Circuit Court on counts of third-degree domestic assault, second-degree kidnapping and unlawful possession of a firearm. The charges were dismissed when the prosecutor's office announced that the alleged victim, Clark's girlfriend, had not showed up to testify against him.

Clark was arrested on the charges Nov. 26 after allegedly hitting his girlfriend in the back of the head and knocking her to the ground and then hitting her again as she got back up and screwing the doors shut shut and locking her in at the residence where the assault took place, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Police officers responding to a report of the disturbance allegedly found a loaded handgun laying out inside the home.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.