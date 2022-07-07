Prosecutor dismisses sexual assault charges against Danube man after alleged child victim declines to testify

Jul. 7—WILLMAR

— Two felony charges of first-degree criminal sex conduct filed a year ago against Jonathan Laurence Malvin were dismissed Thursday in Kandiyohi County District Court after the alleged victim refused to testify on the matter.

Malvin, 51, of Danube, had been

charged for allegedly sexually assaulting

a juvenile girl between October 2014 and January 2015 in Spicer and Willmar. The child was under 13 years of age at the time of the alleged incidents, according to court documents.

The girl reported the alleged abuse to a school counselor in February 2021 and law enforcement officers were notified. An interview was conducted with her Feb. 25, 2021, and charges were filed in July 2021.

However, she did not wish to testify on the matter in court, resulting in the prosecuting attorney asking for the charges to be dismissed this week, court documents said.

According to the statement of probable cause, the girl reported that Malvin had allegedly sexually assaulted her, including touching and penetration, at least twice. She also said Malvin would sexually touch her in some way any time she saw him.

Malvin also allegedly threatened to kill the girl if she ever told anyone about the assaults, according to court documents.