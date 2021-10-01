Prosecutor dismisses Webb City assault case

Oct. 1—The Jasper County prosecutor's office has dismissed assault charges that a rural Neosho man was facing from an incident May 5 in Webb City.

Samuel J. Counts, 49, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on a felony count of second-degree assault and a misdemeanor count of property damage.

An assistant prosecutor cited the unwillingness of the alleged victims to pursue the matter as the reason for dismissing the charges.

Counts was accused of sending the female victim in the case a text message on May 2 stating: "45 lbs. of ammonium nitrate soaked in 2 gallons of diesel fuel might not want to be there in about 5 mins." He then allegedly showed up at the residence of the male victim in the case where the female victim was staying and began loudly revving his pickup truck's engine before getting out of the truck and coming at the male victim with a crowbar.

A probable-cause affidavit alleged that he swung the crowbar at the other man without hitting him, made threats to kill him and threatened to blow up his house while holding jugs containing an unknown liquid. Before leaving, he hit and damaged the door frame of the other man's residence and striking the woman's car both with the crowbar and his truck, according to the affidavit.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.