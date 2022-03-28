Prosecutor: Driver who killed 4 homeless people was drunk

ANDREW SELSKY
·3 min read

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The man who allegedly drove into a homeless encampment in Salem, Oregon, killing four people, had roughly double the legal limit of alcohol in his blood, prosecutors said Monday.

Enrique Rodriguez Jr., 24, is charged with four counts of first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, reckless driving and driving while under the influence of intoxicants.

The 2 a.m. Sunday crash left a scene of chaos, with people trapped under the car. Two people died at the scene and two died at the hospital, police said. After the dead and injured were taken away, flattened tents, an overturned shopping cart and a deeply scarred tree marked the scene. Mourners left bouquets of flowers at the base of the tree.

“My friends are dead and I don’t know what to say," Mike Wade, who came to the camp on Sunday after hearing about the crash, told the Salem Statesman Journal newspaper.

Authorities identified those killed as Jowand Beck, 24; Luke Kagey, 21; Joe Posada III, 54; and Rochelle Zamacona, 29.

Derrick Hart, 43, and Savannah Miller, 18, were seriously injured, police said.

Rodriguez had 0.15% or more alcohol in his blood, according to a charging document filed with the Marion County Circuit Court. A blood alcohol level of 0.08%. or higher constitutes driving under the influence, according to Oregon law.

The Salem Police Department said on Sunday “alcohol may have been a contributing factor” in the crash. It wasn’t clear whether Rodriguez has retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The crash happened on a small triangle of trees and grass near the Willamette River and near a new men’s shelter and a program that offers emergency housing assistance, showers, food and other services for the homeless.

On March 3, the city of Salem cleared dozens of homeless people from a makeshift campsite located just a block away, at Marion Park. City officials had posted notices about the pending action, and community providers walked through the camp offering to connect them with services, the Statesman Journal reported.

A new law that takes effect next year restricts how cities and counties — including Marion County, where Salem is located — can react to homeless camps.

In 2021, Gov. Kate Brown signed a bill passed by the Legislature to protect homeless campers in public spaces from being removed. It mandates that any city or county law must be reasonable if it regulates “sitting, lying, sleeping or keeping warm and dry outdoors on public property.”

Under the measure, a homeless person charged with violating a ban on camping or loitering would have an affirmative defense against a law that is not objectively reasonable.

The Marion County Board of Commissioners opposed it, however, saying the measure “would limit local control of the homeless crisis facing Oregon.”

Becky Straus, staff attorney with the Oregon Law Center, said the law will force local governments to review their camping and related ordinances “in a way that recognizes the reality of Oregon’s rising rates of homelessness.”

The law takes effect July 1, 2023.

___

Follow Andrew Selsky on Twitter at https://twitter.com/andrewselsk y

Recommended Stories

  • Trial begins in 2019 double fatal stabbing outside Dogwood Bar in Midtown

    Michael Mosley, the suspect in a fatal stabbing of Clayton Beathard and Paul Trapeni III is on trial in the attack outside a Midtown bar.

  • Man charged in Anderson hotel shooting

    A man has been charged with the death of a woman after a shooting in Anderson March 23.

  • A 73-year-old shopper was seen being ‘pummeled’ outside a Publix in Florida, cops say

    A trip to the grocery store in Central Florida turned violent over the weekend.

  • Top GOP Intel lawmaker says Biden's Putin comment complicates ending Ukraine conflict

    The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee said President's Biden comments over the weekend, in which he said Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power," will put a further strain on U.S.-Russia relations.Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio) said Biden's declaration "makes it more complex to end the conflict in Ukraine.""How does he, in the future, sit with Vladimir Putin?" Turner added.Biden on Monday left the door open to...

  • Biden muddies line with Vladimir Putin

    President Biden's declaration that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power" has overshadowed an otherwise successful trip to rally allies against Russian aggression and muddied the line between his personal feelings and official policy.Biden on Monday attempted to personally correct his remarks, following up on efforts by the White House. He said he was not announcing a policy change but was giving an emotional and moral...

  • Pentagon may need more budget funding to help Ukraine

    The Pentagon may have to ask Congress for additional money to support Ukraine's battle against Russia’s invasion, including to replenish America's arsenal for weapons sent to Kyiv, officials said Monday. Rolling out the Defense Department's $773 billion request for fiscal 2023, Pentagon leaders said the budget was finalized before the invasion so it has no specific money for the war. Congress approved a $13.5 billion emergency funding package in early March.

  • Second black box, handwritten note found among wreckage of China flight MU5735

    The second black box, as well as a heartbreaking handwritten note from a passenger, has been found among the wreckage of ill-fated China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735. The note, reportedly written by a woman with the surname Xiang, contains a description of a jade pendant, which, in Chinese culture, symbolizes “peace, luck and safety.” Over the weekend, Chinese aviation officials confirmed that all 123 passengers and nine crew members aboard Flight MU5735 were dead, following the plane’s tragic crash in the mountainous region of Southern China last week.

  • California renters accused of assaulting potential landlord share their story after charges are dropped

    Henry Suwinsky said last week that a couple refused to make a $900 payment they had agreed to, then began attacking him when he told them to leave. Titus Whiteside, who was arrested, said otherwise and recorded cellphone video showing the exchange.

  • Spring breakers bring chaos to PCB: One injured in Waffle House shooting, over 50 guns seized

    Local law enforcement officials say they will not tolerate spring breakers who bring crime and guns to Bay County.

  • Pioneer or squatter? YouTuber’s cabin sparks fight over Canada’s wilderness

    Matty Clarke headed up the Yukon River seeking a goldmine and a life off-grid – but the government says he’s there illegally Matty Clarke outside his self-built cabin in the Yukon territory. ‘I do not look at myself as a trespasser but a guardian or steward of the land,’ he wrote. Photograph: Skote outdoors As much of North America was locked down during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, Matty Clarke was in a boat full of supplies, motoring up the Yukon River. He was searching for wild

  • Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers

    Rowdy spring break crowds have forced curfews and led some establishments to close their doors from Miami Beach to Florida's Panhandle. Law enforcement officials in Bay County, Florida, said Sunday that they won't tolerate the bad behavior from spring breakers after a 21-year-old from Alabama was shot in the foot Sunday during a shooting in Panama City Beach. ”The crowd that has been here this weekend, there are no words that can describe the way they have behaved themselves, conducted themselves and the amount of laws they have broken,” Panama City Beach police Chief J.R. Talamantez said Sunday after the shooting.

  • Search for 1-year-old ends when Florida cops drain septic tank. ‘Worst possible case’

    Authorities were about to drain the septic tank when they noticed an opening covered with rotting plywood.

  • Kickboxing champion Maksym Kagal died defending Ukraine as part of the controversial Azov unit

    Maksym Kagal was a world champion kickboxer, and was fighting as part of the controversial Azov group. He was killed on Friday.

  • Taylor Hawkins Death: Preliminary Toxicology Report Released As Details Emerge From Colombian Authorities

    UPDATE 5:50 PM: Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins had 10 substances in his system at the time of his death, according to a “forensic medical study,” the results of which were released Saturday by Colombia’s Attorney General’s Office, CNN reports. The substances detected by a urine toxicology test include THC, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids. […]

  • Neighbors concerned about man living in front of Greeley home he was evicted from

    A man evicted out of his home in Greeley is refusing to leave. While he's no longer inside, he's set up a space to live right in front. It's concerning some neighbors, but he told Denver7 he has no money and no other option.

  • Mass. native killed hiking in Montana, grizzly bear suspected

    Clouatre’s father told The Associated Press that the victim grew up in Massachusetts and moved more than two decades ago to Montana, where Clouatre met his future wife, Jamie, and decided to make a home.

  • 'My friends are dead:' 4 killed in Salem, Oregon, after driver crashes into homeless camp

    At least 4 people are deat after a sedan vehicle crashed into a homeless camp in Salem, Oregon, early Sunday morning.

  • Authorities ID man killed in Illinois mall shooting

    A 20-year-old man was killed and a 15-year-old girl was wounded when someone opened fire at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in suburban Rosemont on Friday evening.

  • Police: Fight at Arundel Mills food court under investigation

    Chairs were thrown Saturday in a fight at the food court at Arundel Mills Mall, police told 11 News. Anne Arundel County police Lt. Jacklyn Davis said preliminary information indicates the sounds of the thrown chairs were mistaken as gunshots. Two women who said they work at the mall told 11 News the scene was scary. They told 11 News they saw people running through the mall around 8:30 p.m., some were screaming. One of the women said they even closed the entrance to the store out of fear of what was happening.

  • Hearing continued for man accused of recording girl in restroom after lying to get inside school

    Brian Mintmier, 26, charged in connection to an incident in a Monroeville elementary school bathroom walked into court Monday morning. But he never made it into the court room as the District Attorney asked to delay the hearing before it started.