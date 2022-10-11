Prosecutor drops charges against Adnan Syed in 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee

Marlene Lenthang
·1 min read

The Baltimore City State Attorney’s Office dropped charges Tuesday against Adnan Syed in the 1999 murder of former girlfriend Hae Min Lee, weeks after his murder conviction was overturned.

Syed was sentenced to life behind bars in 2000, and his case gained national attention in 2014 from the podcast “Serial.”

His conviction was overturned because trial prosecutors did not properly turn over evidence to defense lawyers that could have helped them show that someone else had killed Lee. He was released from prison on Sept. 19.

The Baltimore City State Attorney’s Office had 30 days to weigh whether to retry him or dismiss the charges.

The office confirmed Tuesday morning that the charges were dropped, and said further details would come in the afternoon.

NBC News has reached out to Syed’s attorneys for comment.

The news caps a more than two-decade saga for Syed.

Hae Min Lee was 18 in 1999 when she was killed and her body was found buried in Baltimore’s Leakin Park.

In the September decision to vacate his murder conviction, City Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn said evidence uncovered since the trial would have added “substantial and significant probability that the result would have been different.”

“The state has lost confidence in the integrity of this conviction and believes that it is in the interest of justice and fairness that his convictions be vacated,” prosecutor Becky Feldman said moments before the ruling.

Syed was ordered to be released without bail, and placed on home detention with GPS location monitoring.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

