Prosecutor drops charges against anti-vax mandate nurse on eve of trial

Jun. 27—On the eve of trial, prosecutors dropped a 20-month-old case against vaccine mandate opponent Terese Bastarache of Loudon, who was accused of disrupting an Executive Council meeting in 2021.

The decision clears Bastarache, 48, of any crimes associated with the Oct. 13, 2021, meeting of the council. She faced charges of disorderly conduct in connection with the alleged disruption of the meeting.

"This has been 20 months. So much for a speedy trial," she told supporters outside Concord District Court on Tuesday morning.

She said six hearings preceded the trial date, which she had to take time off her job as a hospice nurse to attend.

"The process was the penalty in this case," she said.

A spokesman for the Department of Safety, Tyler Dumont, issued a single-sentence statement.

"The charges were nol prossed because the prosecution did not believe they could prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt," the statement read.

The term "nol prossed" is used when prosecutors drop charges unilaterally, often with little explanation. It is shorthand for the Latin phrase "nolle prosequi," which translates to "not to wish to prosecute."

Another six people who were arrested that day are still facing charges.

Nine protesters were arrested at the council meeting, which was held at the auditorium of the state police academy in Concord.

The meeting drew dozens of opponents of a $27 million federal grant to expand COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the state. The council rejected the grant but later accepted it.

Two weeks earlier, on Sept. 30, Sununu ended a council meeting at St. Anselm College after protesters disrupted the proceedings.

Following her arrest, Bastarache became a leading voice in the anti-vaccine mandate movement.

Bastarache said she will file a civil suit against the state for violation of her First Amendment rights.

She has claimed that Gov. Chris Sununu directed troopers to arrest her and others that day.

Earlier this week, a judge quashed Bastarache's effort to force Sununu to testify.

"He won't be able to get out of the subpoena in the civil case," she said.

mhayward@unionleader.com