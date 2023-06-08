Prosecutor: Drug deal, not road rage led to shooting of businessman Michael Sweeney

The killing last month of prominent businessman Michael Sweeney happened after an accused drug dealer chased him down on Interstate 75 believing a woman in Sweeney's vehicle hadn't paid enough for drugs, prosecutors said.

"It's tragic and unbelievable that a man lost his life over a mere $2, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers said in a news release.

Police had previously characterized the fatal shooting as a road-rage incident.

That's because the woman in Sweeney's vehicle lied to police, Powers said, claiming the shooting stemmed from road-rage.

The shooting happened the evening of May 13. Sweeney, 70, and two women drove to a BP station at 2112 Montana Avenue in Mt. Airy. One of the women, Kimberly Cragwell, "exited Sweeney's vehicle and entered Mickey's vehicle" and bought drugs, according to the news release.

After Cragwell returned to Sweeney's vehicle, the accused drug dealer, Randall Mickey, got out of his vehicle and confronted Cragwell through the driver's-side window of Sweeney's car.

Sweeney then drove away, and Mickey followed him to I-75. Prosecutors say Mickey fired two shots into Sweeney's vehicle. Sweeney was struck in the head and crashed. The two women were not injured by gunfire.

Police responded to the crash at about 8:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes, near Mitchell Avenue. Sweeney was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he later died.

Mickey, 37, has been charged with murder, felonious assault, being a felon in possession of a weapon and tampering with evidence.

Cragwell has been charged with obstructing justice.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Prosecutor: Drug deal led to shooting of Michael Sweeney