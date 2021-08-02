Prosecutor in early talks with some Proud Boy defendants to resolve Jan 6 case

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarah N. Lynch and Mark Hosenball
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Sarah N. Lynch and Mark Hosenball

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors revealed on Monday they are in preliminary settlement talks with several men affiliated with the Proud Boys group who are facing criminal charges that they conspired to block Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory on Jan. 6.

At the same time, the federal judge presiding over the case denied a bid by one of the defendants to be released from custody pending trial, citing a cache of weapons uncovered in his home as one of many factors in his decision.

During a court hearing in Washington on Monday, prosecutor Erik Kenerson told U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly that the government "has started having very preliminary discussions about potential resolutions with a couple of counsel in this case."

"It is too early to say whether that's likely to happen or not," he added.

Dominic Pezzola, William Pepe and Matthew Greene are charged in a superseding indictment with conspiring to obstruct Congress and to interfere with police who were working to protect the Capitol from a riotous group of then-President Donald Trump's supporters who stormed the Capitol that day.

They are among more than 550 people to face charges stemming from the Jan. 6 attack. A number of defendants are connected to far-right groups such as the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys, which describes itself as a group of "Western Chauvinists."

Kenerson did not say which of the three defendants are in early talks about resolving the case.

An attorney for Greene, a resident of Syracuse, New York, and self-proclaimed "first-degree Proud Boy," argued on Monday that his client should be released, noting that he has no criminal history, never destroyed government property and that there is no evidence he brought any weapons to the Capitol.

But Kelly denied the motion, citing the government's evidence.

The government has argued Greene poses a danger, noting that the FBI recovered weapons and a large quantity of ammunition from his home, including an unregistered AR-15 rifle, as well as a variety of other guns, including one that was found in the hidden compartment of a drop-down shelf.

"Mr. Greene is charged with multiple felony offenses, including one Congress has characterized under these circumstances ... as a federal crime of terrorism," Kelly said.

Kelly also cited evidence that Greene reportedly told a witness: "We'll kill them all" - an allegation Greene has denied.

In other developments in Washington on Monday, a man accused of punching a police officer during the Capitol riot and attacking officers with metal police barriers on Monday entered not guilty pleas to nine criminal charges.

A lawyer for Reed Christensen, 62, of Hillsboro, Oregon indicated to U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan that his client, who is presently on pretrial release, would be seeking a jury trial.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Mark Hosenball)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Death, Hazmat investigation under investigation near Boston hotel

    Police say there is an active death investigation-- with potentially hazardous materials-- near the Marriott Copley hotel. Emergency crews responded to a parking garage located at 110 Huntington Ave. just after 3:30 a.m. Officials say it is too early to tell if the death is considered suspicious.

  • Black man assaulted at Indiana lake faces criminal charges

    A Black man who said a group of white men assaulted him and threatened to “get a noose” at a southern Indiana lake is facing criminal charges more than a year after the confrontation that earlier led to charges against two of the alleged attackers. Vauhxx Booker, a local civil rights activist and member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission, was charged with misdemeanor trespass and felony battery for his involvement in last year’s Fourth of July incident at Lake Monroe, according to court documents filed Friday by a special prosecutor in the case. Booker condemned the decision, calling it an “outrageous act of punitive retaliation and prosecutorial vindictiveness.”

  • Deadly shooting at water park followed an escalating ‘altercation,’ Tennessee cops say

    One woman died and another was injured in the shooting, police said.

  • Online creator Chris Chan arrested on incest charge after leaked audio alleged she had sex with her mother

    Christine Weston Chandler, known online as Chris Chan, has been arrested on charges of incest after a leaked call spread online.

  • Another D.C. Cop Who Defended Capitol During Insurrection Has Died by Suicide

    Gunther Hashida Memorial & Family Support Fund/GoFundMe A third officer who protected the U.S. Capitol against a pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, police confirmed Monday afternoon.D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Gunther Hashida was discovered dead at his home on Thursday after taking his own life, the department said.“We are grieving as a Department as our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Hashida’s family and friends,” MPD spokesperson Brianna Burch told The Daily Beast in an e

  • A Coroner Said a Black Missouri Teen Committed Suicide In the Attic of a Man Known for Racist Social Media Posts. A Jury Disagreed

    More than three months after a Black Missouri teenager was found dead at a party hosted by a man whose social media can best be described as “how to be a pro racist,” a Missouri jury has overruled the coroner’s initial findings and declared that the 19-year-old’s gunshot wound was not self-inflicted.

  • Hearing begins for lawmaker who shared rape accuser's name

    An Idaho lawmaker accused of violating ethics rules by publicizing the name of an alleged rape victim in disparaging social media posts — and then allegedly misleading lawmakers about her actions — said in an ethics hearing Monday that she did nothing wrong and claimed the allegations against her were politically motivated. Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings became the subject of two ethics complaints by about two dozen lawmakers after she publicized the rape accuser’s name, photo and personal details about her life in April by sharing links to an far-right news article on social media and in a newsletter to constituents. The Legislature's ethics committee scheduled the public hearing after finding probable cause that Giddings engaged in “conduct unbecoming a representative, which is detrimental to the integrity of the House as a legislative body.”

  • A Trump supporter was arrested after a church prayer group member sent texts to the FBI that showed him inside the Capitol on January 6

    Glenn Allen Brooks texted selfies of himself inside the Capitol to a church prayer chat group, a DOJ criminal complaint said.

  • New surveillance video released in road rage shooting that killed teen

    As violent crime increased over the last year, 13 Investigates honed in on crime near Minute Maid Park to see how it compares to the last non-pandemic season.

  • Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Are Trying to Put Him on Trial. Will a Judge Let Them?

    Glynn County Detention Center via APThe trial of three men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery is slated to begin in October. But if a Georgia Superior Court judge grants a series of requests made by attorneys for the defense, it will be Arbery who goes on trial.Lawyers for Gregory and Travis McMichael—the father and son, respectively, who chased down Arbery in their pickup truck before fatally shooting him three times at close range—filed a motion late last year requesting that Judge Timoth

  • Mystery of Whitey Bulger murder deepens as two inmates are transferred out of solitary

    A group of inmates were whisked to solitary confinement after the notorious gangster’s killing. Nearly three years later, all but one have been moved out.

  • German court sets trial date for former Nazi guard, aged 100

    A German court has set a trial date for a 100-year-old man who is charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murder on allegations he served as a Nazi SS guard at a concentration camp on the outskirts of Berlin during World War II. A spokeswoman for the Neuruppin state court said Monday that the trial is set to begin in early October. The suspect is alleged to have worked at the Sachsenhausen camp between 1942 and 1945 as an enlisted member of the Nazi Party’s paramilitary wing.

  • Feds free trucker who drove 2,270 pounds of pot across the border – and says he didn't know it

    A Canadian trucker who told federal authorities he had no idea he was hauling 2,270 pounds of marijuana in his truck was released this week.

  • Want to make Jim Jordan sing about the Capitol attack? Ask Jefferson Davis

    The Ohio Republican admits he spoke to Trump the day the Confederate flag flew in Congress. Aptly, the investigation of John Brown’s raid sets precedent for what must happen nextWhat did Jim Jordan know about the insurrection and when? Jim Jordan listens as Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters at the US Capitol. Photograph: Shawn Thew/EPA The House select committee on the 6 January insurrection at the Capitol, according to chairman Bennie Thompson, should “not be reluctant” to include on its witne

  • Rudy Giuliani: If I Go to Jail, Those Who Put Me There ‘Will Suffer the Consequence in Heaven’ (Video)

    Rudy Giuliani told NBC New York that he is “more than willing to go to jail,” but if he does, those who put him there will “suffer the consequences in heaven.” Donald Trump’s former attorney has been the subject of a lengthy federal investigation into his dealings as an “unregistered lobbyist for Ukrainian” before the 2020 presidential election, an investigation that the former New York City major calls unlawful and politically motivated. In a new interview with NBC News 4’s Melissa Russo, Giuli

  • TikTok user allegedly catches creepy behavior from her window

    She said this is why she keeps her curtains closed. The post TikTok user allegedly catches creepy behavior from her window appeared first on In The Know.

  • High-ranking Democratic lawmaker in New Mexico House resigns amid allegations of fraud

    A high-ranking New Mexico Democratic state lawmaker has resigned amid a federal investigation into possible fraud, racketeering, illegal kickbacks and money laundering.Driving the news: Sheryl Williams Stapleton stepped down Friday as New Mexico's House majority leader, and from her seat, after state and federal authorities served subpoenas on an Albuquerque school district where Stapleton is employed.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Stapleton works as d

  • Was Lizzie Borden a notorious killer or wrongly accused?

    Despite being acquitted of double murder, time and popular culture have forever cast Lizzie Borden as one of America's most notorious killers. Did she do it or not? "48 Hours" re-examines the case.

  • Video appearing to show Detroit officer punching man prompts investigation

    Detroit police said they are aware of "an allegation of excessive force in Greektown" and are reviewing the circumstances, officials said.

  • ‘Precious souls’: Family members remember children whose remains were found in car trunk in Baltimore County

    BALTIMORE — Larry Darnell O’Neil III and his sister were inseparable. The boy also loved taking car rides with his grandfather and playing at the park, Larry’s paternal grandmother, LaQuata M. Pitts O’Neil of Ohio, remembered Sunday, while his sister, Joshlyn Marie James Johnson, enjoyed baking cookies and cake with her. “They were such good kids,” the grandmother said. “They were soft-spoken, ...