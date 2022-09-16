Prosecutor: Ex-girlfriend's tip led to child porn charges against Wayland man

A Steuben County man was arrested on a federal criminal complaint after investigators in Illinois and New York allegedly found images of child pornography on his old smartphone, provided by a former girlfriend.

John Buckley, 59, of Wayland, was charged with the production and possession of child pornography, Trini E. Ross, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of New York, said Friday.

According to the criminal complaint, a Florida woman — through a relative — turned an old smartphone over to the Joliet, Ill., Police Department after discovering that it contained images of suspected child pornography.

Federal investigators allege the phone previously belonged to Buckley, who is the woman’s ex-boyfriend. The two had previously lived in Illinois.

Joliet police sent the phone to the FBI Buffalo Field Office where a search of the device recovered images that constitute child pornography, including images of a minor, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura A. Higgins, who is handling the case.

In addition to the FBI in Buffalo and the Joliet Police Department, assistance was provided by the FBI Chicago Field Office, officials said.

A conviction on the charges carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

