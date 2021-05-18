Prosecutor: Fatal police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. was "justified"

Orion Rummler
A North Carolina prosecutor said Tuesday that the death of Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man fatally shot by sheriff's deputies last month, was "tragic" but "justified," due to the immediate threat officers believed Brown posed.

Why it matters: The FBI has opened a civil rights investigation into Brown's death. Police in Elizabeth City shot him five times, including in the back of his head, according to an independent autopsy report released by family attorneys last month.

Driving the news: District Attorney Andrew Womble shared four body camera videos at Tuesday's press conference. He said Brown ignored commands and put his car in drive, turning it "directly at law enforcement officers" who had surrounded the vehicle after attempting to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants.

  • Womble said officers fired the first shot, which entered the front windshield, after Brown drove directly at Sgt. Joel Lunsford.

  • "In this case the deputies used the amount of force deemed reasonably appropriate by them to neutralize a perceived threat," Womble said.

Womble was repeatedly pressed about his conclusions during a Q&A session with reporters.

  • "The speed at which the car was moving ... was not relevant in my determination," Womble said, when asked by a reporter how the vehicle's acceleration or deceleration affected his decision. "You're not allowed to drive over police officers."

  • "If the first shot is justified, the last shot is justified until the threat is extinguished," he said.

  • Womble said Brown's car was deemed a threat regardless of which way he was driving, after reporters pressed him on whether Brown was attempting to drive away from officers instead of towards them.

Where it stands: The three deputies involved in Brown's shooting are on leave, AP reports, while four other officers have been reinstated.

  • Brown's death prompted protests in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and elsewhere over several weeks, with many calling for the release of body camera footage.

