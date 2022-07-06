Prosecutor: Fatal shooting appears to be self-defense

Jul. 6—ANDERSON — A June 19 shooting that left one Anderson man dead and another in critical condition might have been an act of self-defense, according to the Madison County prosecutor.

Anderson police officers were called to the intersection of 16th and Madison Avenue three times the night of June 18 and early the morning of June 19.

Five people were shot, leaving Landon Hill, 24, dead from a gunshot wound, according to Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott.

Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said Wednesday that the Anderson Police Department has not requested charges to be filed.

"They sent us the video," Cummings said. "On its face, it appears to be self-defense."

Cummings said his summation of evidence shows a verbal and physical alternation between Hill and another man. Hill shot the other man, who than shot and killed Hill, according to the prosecutor.

Cummings said a woman was later seen picking up a handgun from near where Hill fell in the parking lot.

"There were a number of shots fired and a number of people involved," the prosecutor said. "I expect several charges to be filed."

The shooting also wounded two women who were later treated and released from an Anderson hospital.

Anderson Police Chief Mike Lee said his department has turned evidence over to the prosecutor's office.

The initial shooting took place about midnight June 18.

Officers found two victims when they arrived. The officers administered aid and secured the area for medics to transport the victims to an Anderson hospital, according to APD reports.

A man is listed in critical condition at an Indianapolis hospital suffering from a gunshot wound, and three people — a man and two women — were treated and released, Lee said.

A news release from Anderson police said the second incident occurred about 3:30 a.m. when officers responded to a second report of gunshots in the same area. The release said officers were already nearby monitoring the crowd.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.