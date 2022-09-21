Prosecutor: Fatal shooting involving 14-year-old 'captured entirely on video'

A Hamilton County assistant prosecutor on Wednesday described a video that he said shows a 14-year-old boy fatally shoot another teen on a crowded street in Over-the-Rhine.

Records show the teen who was shot, Shawn Lewis, was celebrating his 16th birthday on Friday night.

Shortly before 10 p.m., Lewis was at a bus stop near Orchard and Main streets. The 14-year-old − who is described in court documents as 6 feet tall and 135 pounds − approached Lewis and appeared to push him, Assistant Prosecutor Justin Bagley said at a detention hearing for the 14-year-old.

"While (Lewis) is stumbling to regain his balance, the defendant then pulls out a firearm, firing three shots at" him, Bagley said. Lewis was struck by two bullets.

The incident "was captured entirely on video," Bagley said.

At Wednesday's hearing, which took place at the county youth center at 2020 Auburn Ave., Juvenile Court Magistrate Alexxandra Jones ordered that the 14-year-old continue to be held at the detention facility. The Enquirer is not naming him.

At a Sept. 27 pretrial hearing, a date will be set for a separate hearing to determine if the 14-year-old's case is transferred to adult court. Prosecutors are seeking to have him stand trial as an adult. He faces charges including murder.

The 14-year-old, who lives in West Price Hill, has no violent criminal record, his attorney Andrew Radin told Jones. His only criminal history is a ticket for marijuana, Radin said. The 14-year-old's mother attended the hearing by phone.

Lewis was a 10th-grader at Dohn Community High School. Administrators told WLWT that he was the top student in his grade. They described him as hard-working, goal-oriented and a caregiver for his younger siblings.

Grief counselors were at the school this week.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Prosecutor: Killing involving 14-year-old 'captured entirely on video'