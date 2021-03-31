Prosecutor fears aftereffects of court decision

Anthony Kuipers, Moscow-Pullman Daily News, Moscow, Idaho
·3 min read

Mar. 31—Whitman County officials are worried about the ripple effects of a recent Washington State Supreme Court decision they fear could increase drug use and other crimes.

In State v. Blake, the Supreme Court struck down the state's felony drug possession law because it does not require proof that the defendant knowingly possessed the drug. It ruled that arrests for simple possession are unconstitutional.

Whitman County Prosecutor Denis Tracy told the Whitman County Commissioners on Monday this decision means all cases going back 50 years for simple possession of a controlled substance will be vacated and the charges dismissed.

He said people arrested for other crimes may also see their sentence reduced if that sentence was based in part on their history of drug possession.

"That sentence will be invalid and have to be redone," he said.

Tracy said this situation has already happened in Whitman County. One person convicted of robbery and another convicted of rape saw their sentences reduced.

Tracy fears State v. Blake will lead to more people using drugs, including juveniles, as well as more overdoses. Furthermore, he fears it will lead to an increase in crimes associated with drug use, such as petty theft, vehicle prowls and burglaries.

"It's a huge concern," he said.

Whitman County is also concerned about the workload this will place on the local court system. With charges being vacated, Tracy said, defendants can be refunded all the money they paid in fines, costs and fees.

It is unclear whether the state or the county will have to pay back that money to the defendant, he said.

Whitman County Clerk Jill Whelchel said dealing with all of the clerical work as a result of this decision will overload her staff. On Monday, she asked the commissioners to consider funding another staff member to address this problem.

Tracy said there is a motion for reconsideration in front of the State Supreme Court. The Legislature is also putting forth bills to counter the decision.

According to a March 26 news release from Rep. Joe Schmick (R-Colfax), House Bill 1562 would allow local governments to enact laws and ordinances relating to possession of controlled substances and counterfeit substances.

House Bill 1561 would expand offenses and penalties for manufacture, sale, distribution, and other conduct involving controlled substances and counterfeit substances.

Sen. Mark Schoesler (R-Ritzville) has sponsored a bill making it unlawful for someone to knowingly possess a controlled substance.

Tracy hopes the Legislature will continue fighting the Supreme Court decision.

"If the Legislature doesn't do anything, shame on them," he said.

Tracy said he hopes the Whitman County Commissioners will pass an ordinance to make possession of controlled substances illegal in the county if needed.

Commissioner Art Swannack said the Board of Commissioners have briefly discussed this issue and agreed it is willing to pass an ordinance.

"There's just nothing good about this one," Swannack said of the Supreme Court decision.

He said the consequences of possessing hard drugs such as methamphetamine are too great.

"These are drugs that, one time you mess up, you're dead," he said.

Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

Recommended Stories

  • German regional leaders demand tighter lockdown: paper

    The premiers of two southern German states badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic urged leaders in the rest of the country to reintroduce tougher lockdown measures to try to contain a third wave of infections, a newspaper reported on Wednesday. Markus Soeder, Bavaria premier and a possible conservative candidate to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Winfried Kretschmann, the leader of Baden-Wuerttemberg, wrote in a joint letter that the situation was "more serious than many believe". Bavaria and Baden-Wuerttemberg are among the German states that have seen the highest number of deaths in the pandemic, with 13,239 and 8,684 respectively.

  • Apple to build battery-based solar energy storage project in California

    Apple Inc said Wednesday that it will build a battery-based renewable energy storage facility in Central California near a solar energy installation that already provides energy for all of its facilities in the state. Apple said the project will store 240 megawatt-hours of energy, or enough to power more than 7,000 homes for one day. It is located next to the California Flats solar installation in southeastern Monterey County, about 100 miles southeast of Apple's Cupertino, California headquarters.

  • Church membership in US falls below 50pc for first time in nearly a century

    Despite their currency declaring "in God we trust", fewer than half of Americans consider themselves members of a church, synagogue or mosque - the lowest proportion since records began nearly a century ago. A new survey has found that in 2020, some 47 per cent of Americans said they belonged to a place of worship while the number of people who said religion was very important to them has fallen to 48 percent. When polling company Gallup first asked the question in 1937, church membership was at 73 per cent. In 1999, it was still 70 per cent. Now, thousands of churches are closing each year across the US and groups fear the community hubs will not stay solvent if they do not have a membership that can support them. Americans increasingly have no religious preference, Gallup says, which has contributed to the decline.

  • The Russian pensioner with head-to-toe tattoos

    (SOUNDBITE) (Russian) ARTIST, VLADIMIR SEDAKOV, NICKNAME 'SPARTAK', SAYING:"My name is Vladimir Ilyich Sedakov, I am 74 years and six months old. I have covered my skin with tattoos because it gives me the energy potential for the future, for art and life."Vladimir is not your average Russian pensioner Location: Yekaterinburg, Russia He creates poetry, paintings, and crafted costumesand has a pet goat called MarusyaHe says his 60 tattoos are the secret to his happiness (SOUNDBITE) (Russian) ARTIST, VLADIMIR SEDAKOV, NICKNAME 'SPARTAK', SAYING:"I need the tattoos as they give me the great energetic potential in the fight against the unpleasant, spiky feeling in my life. It gives me power, and also brings in the memories, the past."

  • Biden does not intend to meet with North Korea's Kim

    U.S. President Joe Biden does not intend to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the White House said on Monday. Asked if Biden's diplomatic approach to North Korea would include "sitting with President Kim Jong Un" as former President Donald Trump had done, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, "I think his approach would be quite different and that is not his intention," she said.

  • Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine Works for Teens, According to a New Study

    The results should reassure parents and schools about reopening middle and high schools for vaccinated students

  • Derek Chauvin trial: George Floyd 'slowly fading away' during police arrest

    Witness tells of last moments of George Floyd's life at the trial of the officer accused of killing him.

  • China sharply reduces elected seats in Hong Kong legislature

    China has sharply reduced the number of directly elected seats in Hong Kong’s legislature in a setback for the territory's already beleaguered democracy movement. The changes were announced Tuesday after a two-day meeting of China’s top legislature. The legislature will be expanded to 90 seats, and only 20 will be elected by the public.

  • AZ Sheriff shares border surge concerns: 'No one's listening'

    Mark Dannels, a county sheriff in Arizona, explains how he's being met with 'avoidance' at the southern border on 'Your World.'

  • Hong Kong: China limits parliament to 'patriots'

    The sweeping changes are the latest efforts by Beijing to step up its influence in Hong Kong.

  • Hernández: USC had a nice NCAA tournament run, but can Andy Enfield sustain it?

    USC coach Andy Enfield knew what was coming but failed to prepare his team for one of the most important games in program history.

  • Coronavirus: More work needed to rule out China lab leak theory says WHO

    All possible causes of the pandemic remain on the table, says the WHO, though lab leak least likely.

  • Mourners start drawing almost 150,000 hearts in London to remember COVID victims

    A campaign group for bereaved families has begun hand-drawing almost 150,000 hand-drawn hearts on a wall opposite Britain's Houses of Parliament as a memorial to victims of the COVID-19 pandemic. The mural is expected to stretch for hundreds of metres along the southern bank of the River Thames outside St Thomas’ hospital, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson was put in an intensive care unit after he contracted the virus and fell seriously ill last year. It has been organised by the group Covid-19 Bereaved Families For Justice UK, which has called for a public inquiry into the government’s handling of the pandemic.

  • Mars rover beams back dramatic selfie at majestic "Mont Mercou"

    Curiosity also collected samples from the area that could help reveal how Mars transitioned from a potentially habitable​ planet billions of years ago to the frozen desert it is today.

  • The BBC moved its China correspondent to Taiwan after Beijing attacked him for reporting on the Uyghurs

    China attacked both the reporter and broadcaster for its coverage of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang, as it denies mistreating the Muslim group.

  • Man who killed his mother arrested in attack on Asian woman in NYC

    The attack was one of two in recent days in the city that are part of a nationwide surge in hate crimes against Asians and Asian Americans.

  • Michigan man pleads guilty to smashing teen's face with bike lock because he was Black

    Lee Mouat, 43, of Newport, Michigan faces 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to beating a Black teen because of his race.

  • Matt Gaetz blew up FBI extortion case to distract from underage sex report, ex-DOJ official and NYT reporter suggest

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) did not deny Tuesday night that the Justice Department is investigating him for sex trafficking, related to his alleged sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl two years ago, but he did say in a bizarre Fox News interview that the 17-year-old girl does not exist, that he had no sexual relationships with minors, and, oddly, that there are no "pictures of me with child prostitutes." Gaetz also elaborated on his allegation that a former Justice Department official was trying to extort him to make the "horrible sex trafficking allegations against me go away," naming the former official as David McGee, now a lawyer in private practice. McGee told The Daily Beast on Tuesday night that any reports of extortion involving him or his law firm are "completely, totally false," adding, "This is a blatant attempt to distract from the fact that Matt Gaetz is apparently about to be indicted for sex trafficking underage girls." Katie Benner, one of the New York Times reporters who broke the story of the months-old DOJ sex trafficking investigation, told MSNBC Tuesday night that McGee — who she did not identify by name — is not involved in the investigation and suggested Gaetz is trying to deflect attention in a very odd, self-immolating way. "He is basically destroying and blowing up an FBI investigation" into alleged extortion against his family, she noted. Katie Benner says the person named by Matt Gaetz is not involved in the investigation pic.twitter.com/ze13YFy9gp — Acyn (@Acyn) March 31, 2021 Gaetz, 38, got engaged to girlfriend Ginger Luckey in December, but he told Axios earlier Tuesday that "I have definitely, in my single days, provided for women I've dated. You know, I've paid for flights, for hotel rooms. I've been, you know, generous as a partner. I think someone is trying to make that look criminal when it is not." He added that he is "absolutely" confident none of the women were underage. More stories from theweek.comDear Mr. Trump, America needs youWatch Matt Gaetz keep trying to drag Tucker Carlson into his DOJ investigationNew York lawmakers pass marijuana bill hailed as national model for socially equitable legalization

  • Firefighter blocked from helping Floyd returns to stand

    A Minneapolis firefighter who wept as she recalled being prevented from using her EMT training to help George Floyd will be back on the stand Wednesday in the trial of the fired police officer charged in Floyd’s death. Genevieve Hansen, one of several bystanders seen and heard shouting at Derek Chauvin as he pinned Floyd facedown outside a convenience store last May, described her desperation Tuesday as she recounted how she was unable to come to Floyd’s aid or tell police what to do, such as administering chest compressions. “There was a man being killed,” said Hansen, who testified in her dress uniform and detailed her emergency medical technician training.

  • What happens when 400 million gallons of contaminated water go in Tampa Bay

    More than 400 million gallons of phosphate-contaminated water will be released into Port Manatee from the Piney Point reservoirs, The Bradenton Herald reports.After a leak was discovered in the 77-acre process water pond last week, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection said draining it is the only way to prevent "a containment failure and catastrophic release."What it means: USF Geoscience Professor Matthew Pasek told Axios that the release of contaminated water presents consequences but could be managed. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Two potential problems: Natural minerals in the water could have trace elements "from arsenic to radioactive stuff" that people and sea animals would be exposed to.Phosphate in the water could cause algae blooms, blocking sunlight that good algae need to produce oxygen and therefore suffocating fish.Can you counteract those chemicals? It depends on how fast the water gets released, Pasek said. There are ways of pulling phosphate out of the water, but those methods take time and money."Doing things like this occasionally will cause problems, but they have to do what they have to do. Either release a fair bit now or release all of it when the whole thing ruptures," he added.This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free