Prosecutor files affidavit asking Supreme Court to disqualify judge from Jones case

Apr. 19—JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Prosecutor Office filed an affidavit on April 10 with the Ohio Supreme Court seeking to disqualify Judge David A. Schroeder from convicted cop killer Odraye Jones' re-sentencing trial.

Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole argues that Schroeder is prejudiced against her office, and that he's not qualified to preside over a death penalty case, according to the affidavit.

Jones, now 46 and known as Alik Allah U Akbar, was sentenced to death in 1998 by an Ashtabula County jury for shooting and killing Ashtabula Police officer William D. Glover Jr.

Last year, that sentence was revoked by an appellate court, which found that the testimony of a clinical psychologist was racist and should have been challenged by Jones' attorneys during the penalty phase of his trial.

The appellate court determined the conviction still stands, but Jones has the right to a new sentencing trial — to be held within 180 days, which falls on May 16.

"The prosecution is ready and able to move forward with the death penalty re-sentencing against the defendant," O'Toole said. "The reasons for filing the affidavit of disqualification against the judge for bias and prejudice under the statute are evidenced in the record and the transcripts of the proceedings."

After O'Toole filed the affidavit to have Schroeder disqualified, he canceled last Thursday's status conference and has not rescheduled.

With the May 16 deadline approaching, attorneys on both sides have argued over and over again at five status conferences about who should file for an extension. Throughout it all, Schroeder has voiced displeasure with how the hearings are progressing, or rather, not progressing.

Jones also is displeased, frequently speaking out of turn in court and repeatedly asking to be granted the right to defend himself.

In turn, Schroeder has said repeatedly that Jones must be declared competent to stand trial and to defend himself. One psychologist deemed Jones competent, but defense attorneys want a second opinion, much to Jones' dismay. At the March 31 status conference, Jones objected to another competency test, calling it "frivolous."

Jones has since filed a motion to recuse Schroeder because he believes the judge is biased against him, according to court records.

Assistant Attorney General Charles L. Wille filed a Memorandum In Support of prosecutors on April 7 in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.

The memorandum states, "The state has been — and continues to be — ready to conduct re-sentencing within the 180-days allotted by the court's mandate ... It is Jones's attorneys who maintain that a lengthy continuance is warranted. They apparently seek to place the state 'between a rock and a hard place' by refusing to ask this court for a continuance, while suggesting that the state must do so or risk non-compliance with the writ."

O'Toole believes Schroeder is prejudiced against her office because, in addition to chastising her for not filing an extension, he has chided her for missing two status conferences while out of town and for talking to the media while under a gag order. She has said that she didn't say anything that wasn't said in open court.

Then, about 15 minutes after the March 31 status conference, the judge reopened court to hear testimony as to what transpired afterward between Glover's widow, Marianne Glover Waldman, her husband, Louis Waldman and Assistant Prosecutor Christopher Fortunato.

According to court transcripts, Fortunato heard Louis Waldman make disparaging remarks about O'Toole, and a verbal confrontation took place.

O'Toole said that was the first she heard about it and she would investigate it, according to the transcript.

O'Toole then said, "I understand that this may be unsettling or whatever, but I don't know what it has to do with the actual proceedings," according to the transcript.

Schroder said it had to do with the decorum of the courtroom, according to the transcript.

When asked about Schroeder's comments to her, O'Toole said, "The record speaks for itself."