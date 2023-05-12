Prosecutor files second affidavit to remove judge from Odraye Jones case

May 12—JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole filed a second affidavit this week asking the Supreme Court to disqualify Judge David Schroeder from convicted cop killer Odraye Jones' re-sentencing trial, according to court records.

The request has forced the cancelation of Monday's competency hearing and will put the case past the writ deadline of May 16 for the re-sentencing to be completed.

O'Toole's previous affidavit, filed on April 10, was dismissed by the court on Monday, allowing the case to move forward with Schroeder on the bench, according to court records. No reason for the dismissal is recorded on the court's website.

O'Toole argues that Schroeder is prejudiced against her office, and that he's not qualified to preside over a death penalty case, according to the affidavit.

Jones, now 46 and known as Alik Allah U Akbar, was sentenced to death in 1998 by an Ashtabula County jury for shooting and killing Ashtabula Police officer William D. Glover Jr.

Last year, that sentence was revoked by an appellate court, which found that the testimony of a clinical psychologist was racist and should have been challenged by Jones' attorneys.

The appellate court determined the conviction still stands, but Jones has the right to a new sentencing trial — to be held within 180 days, which falls on May 16.

"The prosecution is ready and able to move forward with the death penalty re-sentencing against the defendant," O'Toole has said repeatedly. "The reasons for filing the affidavit of disqualification against the judge for bias and prejudice under the statute are evidenced in the record and the transcripts of the proceedings."

Attorneys on both sides have argued at five status conferences about who should file for an extension.

Jones also is displeased, frequently speaking out of turn in court and repeatedly asking to be granted the right to defend himself. He filed a motion to recuse Schroeder, charging the judge is biased against him, according to court records.

Jones' attorney, John B. Juhasz Jr., has said in open court that if the re-sentencing trial goes past the May 16 deadline, the death penalty will be off the table.

According to court records, life without parole was not an option for the jury to consider in 1998. When Jones was originally sentenced, 20-, 25- and 30-years to life were the choices, records show.

Due to Schroeder's gag order on the case, prosecutors and defense attorneys will not comment whether this means Jones can not get life without parole in this new penalty phase of the trial.

Glover's widow, Marianne Glover Waldman, said she's very distraught. She believes there's a chance Jones could be released after serving the past 25 years on death row.

"The murderer who executed my husband may well walk the streets again," she said. "My husband deserves justice for laying his life on the line for the community."

Waldman blames O'Toole for the situation.

"She has not sought justice for my husband's death," she said. "There must be a way to ensure that there's justice for victims, but I'm not sure how yet. I just don't want this to happen to anyone else."