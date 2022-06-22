Prosecutor’s findings reveal why Pierce deputies fatally shot child-rape suspect in 2020

The Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that sheriff’s deputies used justified and reasonable force when they fatally shot a child-rape suspect following a high-speed pursuit in 2020.

A letter from Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney Mary Robnett to Sheriff Ed Troyer outlining her decision details for the first time what prompted deputies to fire upon 37-year-old Brandon Mark Stokes after his vehicle crashed near Eatonville on April 7, 2020.

Five deputies fired at Stokes, hitting him nine times with three of those likely fatal wounds, after four of them saw what looked like a shotgun barrel emerge from Stokes’ vehicle, according to the letter. The fifth deputy said he fired after another deputy yelled out “gun” and he thought he heard shots from Stokes’ car.

Multiple people told 911 dispatchers Stokes was behaving erratically and might have had a shotgun prior to the shooting, the letter shows. Detectives were attempting to interview Stokes about allegations from his wife that he’d sexually abused his two stepdaughters.

One person told dispatchers Stokes intended to make deputies shoot him, according to the letter.

Detective Jesse Hotz along with deputies Theron Hardesty, Darrell Tevis, Jake Reed and Chad Chapman were placed on paid administrative leave following the shooting per department policy.

The Tacoma police investigation of the shooting was one of 30 police use-of-force investigations statewide reviewed by the Washington Attorney General’s Office for compliance with Initiative 940. The law, which went into effect in 2020, prohibits law enforcement agencies from investigating their own department’s uses of force resulting in death or significant injuries.

That review was prompted by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s failure to disclose during its investigation of the Tacoma police killing of Manuel Ellis that two of its deputies were at the scene. One of the deputies grabbed Ellis’ leg while Tacoma officers put him in restraints.

While investigating Pierce County deputies’ fatal shooting of Stokes, the Attorney General’s Office found Tacoma police didn’t comply with 11 requirements. Most of those rules pertain to transparency, such as including community representatives in the investigation.

Tacoma Police Department spokesperson Wendy Haddow said she was not aware of any impact the Attorney General’s findings had on the department’s investigation of the shooting.

In her letter, Robnett wrote that the “investigation appears to have been independent and fair, and largely complies with the standards set” for independent investigations of police uses of force.

