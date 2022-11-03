Prosecutor: Florence man sentenced to 20 years for fatal assault

A Florence, Kentucky man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday for fatally assaulting another man and breaking into his neighbor's home, prosecutors said.

Phillip Alden, 25, pleaded guilty last month to charges of manslaughter, burglary, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and terroristic threatening, according to the Boone County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

The manslaughter count is unrelated to the other charges.

Officials said David Gregory, 43, was found in front of a home at the 10000 block of Bruce Drive in February 2021. He died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

During an investigation, Alden admitted to detectives that he kneed Gregory in the head and punched him in the face, the sheriff's office said at the time of Alden's arrest.

The assault happened at a residence on Greenlawn Avenue, officials said.

Alden then carried Gregory out of the residence and drove him to his home on Bruce Drive, the sheriff's office said, adding Gregory was left lying unresponsive in the front yard, officials said.

In December 2020, Alden was arrested by Boone County deputies at his Greenlawn Avenue trailer, according to a criminal complaint.

He pushed his way into his neighbor's front door, yelling and threatening to physically harm them, and kicked their back door off its hinges, deputies said in the complaint.

Court records show Alden posted bond a little over a week after his arrest in that incident.

