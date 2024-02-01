Prosecutor: Former Concord Academy teacher admitted having sex with student

Feb. 1—PETOSKEY — A Grand Traverse Academy teacher who was arrested Monday on charges that he had an improper relationship with an underaged female student at a school in Petoskey admitted to authorities that he had sex with the student on multiple occasions, including in a classroom inside the school.

Speaking during Wednesday's arraignment of John Dirk VanPatten Jr., 51, of Kalkaska, Mike Schuitema, Emmet County's chief assistant prosecutor, told 90th District Court Judge Angela Lasher that VanPatten "has admitted to the police that he had sex with a 17-year-old student multiple times" while VanPatten was teaching at Concord Academy, a charter school in Petoskey.

"The student herself says that she and the defendant had sex regularly over a two-year period beginning when she was 16 years old and that some of this sexual conduct occurred actually in the school in a classroom," Schuitema said. "The defendant also admitted to the police he bought a cellphone . . . for this female victim so they could communicate and presumably carry on their sexual relationship."

VanPatten was arrested at Grand Traverse Academy at about noon on Monday after Emmet County authorities asked the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office to pick him up there.

Emmet County Sheriff Pete Wallin said VanPatten faces 14 counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. Third-degree involves sexual penetration of a 13- to 16-year-old. Fourth-degree involves sexual contact with a person over the age of 13 but under 16.

Wallin said the misconduct occurred between 2017 and 2019.

In an email she sent to the parents of Grand Traverse Academy students on Tuesday, Superintendent Michelle Floering said she had terminated VanPatten "effective immediately" and said none of the alleged misconduct had occurred "on our premises."

"Grand Traverse Academy takes safety measures and background reviews seriously and we will continuously evaluate and update our procedures to ensure the highest standards of safety and security are maintained," Floering wrote. "Our commitment to diligence in background screening reflects our dedication to providing a safe environment for your children."

During his arraignment, VanPatten, who appeared via Zoom from the Emmet County Jail, waived a formal reading of the complaint. Lasher then entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Petoskey attorney John Ceci, who represented VanPatten at the arraignment, said VanPatten has been a resident of northern Michigan since 1996 and has no criminal history.

Ceci asked Lasher to appoint another attorney to represent VanPatten at future proceedings. The judge selected Petoskey lawyer Duane Beach who will henceforth be representing VanPatten in legal proceedings for this case.

Lasher set VanPatten's bond at $20,000 and ordered him not to have any direct or indirect contact with the alleged victim. The judge also told VanPatten he cannot possess or purchase a firearm, ammunition or any other dangerous weapon; cannot engage in violent behavior; and cannot be unsupervised with any person under the age of 18.

Lasher scheduled a probable cause conference for 9 a.m. Feb. 21 and a preliminary examination for 2 p.m. Feb. 28.