Prosecutor: Fort Bliss soldier obsessed with 14-year-old sexual abuse victim

A Fort Bliss soldier accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl was "obsessed" with her, including getting a tattoo of her initials with a heart round it on his chest, a federal prosecutor alleged.

Carlos Humberto Richard Walsh was denied bond Thursday after U.S. Magistrate Judge Anne T. Berton ruled he was a danger to the victim and the community, had mental health issues, and she had worries he would not attend court hearings.

Homeland Security Investigations agents arrest Carlos Humberto Richard Walsh, a Fort Bliss soldier who is accused of sexual abuse of a minor, on May 25.

Walsh was arrested May 25 in connection with a federal charge of sexual abuse of a minor.

Walsh, whose age has not been released, appeared in a blue jailhouse jumpsuit in handcuffs at Thursday's detention hearing at the Albert Armendariz Sr. Federal Courthouse in Downtown El Paso.

Federal prosecutor Sarah Valenzuela said Walsh had an "obsessive nature with the minor victim."

A Homeland Security Investigations agent testified Walsh had sex with the minor four or five times in a barracks at Fort Bliss. She added Walsh violated a military protective order which forbid him from contacting the girl.

The agent testified Walsh continuously attempted to reach the girl through text and social media messages.

Allegations of sexual abuse

An investigation into Walsh began when a commanding officer saw Walsh and the girl on post near the barracks, the agent testified.

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division then started its investigation into Walsh.

Homeland Security Investigations began its investigation into Walsh after they found the girl with another man who was prostituting the young girl, the agent testified. The name of the man has not been released.

Agents allegedly found a connection to Walsh on the girl's phone.

More: 'I've been drinking' El Paso woman accused of manslaughter in deadly collision

The girl told agents the relationship was consensual, but she felt Walsh was pressuring her to have sex, the agent testified.

Walsh had a private room at the barracks on Fort Bliss where he lived with the girl, the agent said.

When questioned by defense lawyer Darren Ligon, the agent testified no one has come forward saying they saw the girl living there. The agent added investigators found personal items belonging to the girl at the barracks.

The agent added the Army's investigation was launched when a commanding officer saw the girl with Walsh in a car outside the barracks.

The Walsh and the girl had sex in the barracks four to five times between October to January, the agent said. Court documents state the alleged sexual abuse happened between Oct. 1 to Jan. 24.

More: El Paso traffic stop helps lead to arrest of New Mexico man on federal gun charges

As part of the Army's investigation, military officials filed a protective order barring Walsh from having any contact with the girl.

Walsh allegedly violated the protection order several times.

Obsession with girl and social media posts

Walsh allegedly continuously text messaged the girl and sent her messages on social media platforms.

He also made several posts about his romantic intent with the girl being taken away from him, the agent testified.

In a video posted on his Facebook account, Walsh stands and stares into the camera with text over the video stating, "Show the tattoo you got when you lost that special one."

He then takes off his shirt to show a tattoo on his chest.

More: Reputed gang member arrested in El Paso murder case facing federal gun, smuggling charges

The tattoo on his chest is the initials of the victim with a heart around it, according to the agent.

The video was posted May 21 — four days before his arrest.

In an April 15 post, Walsh posted photos of the tattoo with the message, "Always and forever, a piece of you will be with me wherever I go."

Denial of bond

Walsh is a private first class with the 1st Armored Division and is stationed at Fort Bliss, post officials said. He remains on active-duty, officials said.

Walsh, who is from Everett, Washington, is currently in the process of "separation from the military," meaning the U.S. Army is working to discharge him, the agent said.

Homeland Security Investigations agents arrest Carlos Humberto Richard Walsh, a Fort Bliss soldier who is accused of sexual abuse of a minor, on May 25.

Ligon asked for his client to be released on a signature bond, stating Walsh was not a threat to the community, would be monitored to make sure he follows court orders, and would show up to his court hearings.

Ligon said Walsh has family in Washington.

Valenzuela countered Walsh was a threat to the victim since he already had broken a military protective order by continuously contacting the girl.

She added with Walsh being removed for the military, he would have no money to support himself or pay to return for court hearings.

Walsh's alleged mental health issues were also a concern for the federal prosecutor.

Walsh had attempted to commit suicide on post by overdosing, Valenzuela said. She did not go into any other details of the alleged suicide attempt.

She argued Walsh is a danger to himself and would receive the help he needs while in jail.

Judge Berton sided with the federal prosecutor and granted the motion for Walsh to be held in jail without bond pending the outcome of the case.

No further court dates in the case have been set.

Aaron Martinez may be reached at amartinez1@elpasotimes.com or on Twitter @AMartinezEPT.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Prosecutor: Fort Bliss soldier obsessed with girl in sexual abuse case