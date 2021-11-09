Prosecutor: Fourth attorney critical as defender's staff grows

Branch County Prosecutor Zack Stempien said his office is operating at a disadvantage against the Office of Indigent Defense. The problem will grow larger in 2022.

Stempien asked the Branch County Commission to again fund a fourth prosecutor to avert an overload and inability to meet state standards with jury trials expected to begin again in 2022 as COVID-19 protocols ease.

The additional attorney cost, with benefits, is expected to be around $100,000 more, County Administrator Bud Norman said.

Both the state and county commissions approved the public defender budget for 2022 at $1,112,640. The county pays $256,000, with the rest coming from the state.

This will allow Matt Glaser to double his attorneys and hire two more full time. He will also add a second full-time investigator. He further has a number of defense attorneys on contract to represent clients.

Stempien just added a recent law school graduate as his third attorney. He has a part-time investigator under a COVID grant which will continue into next year.

The county allocated $509,018 to the prosecutor in 2020 and $538,187 this year.

The county staffing plan for the prosecutor’s office has four full-time attorneys, but the position has been vacant since 2009. Money for the position was not allocated.

“We haven't had a jury trial in 2020 since the pandemic. We're still not having them. To be frank, that's one reason why I've been able to stay above water,” Stempien said.

Each trial can take three days to two weeks away from regular duties. There are 66 felony cases pending trial.

“These are cases that have been pending since 2019," he said. He expects many will plead once trials begin again. The defendants are hoping witnesses disappear, evidence will be lost and memories will fade.

“The seven capital cases, I can almost guarantee each one of those will go to a jury trial,” Stempien said.

The office receives over an average of 45 felony complaints a month, spiking to 54 in 2020. That is more than 500 a year. This year is no different, he said. He does not have statistics that were tracked prior to three years ago.

In addition to the prosecution of these serious crimes in circuit court, the prosecutor must appear in Personal Protection Order violation proceedings; probation violation hearings; represent the state in driver license hearings; represent the state in motions to set aside convictions under the liberalized state law; appear in restitution hearings, and litigate appeals.

“We usually get two to five appeals per year. And those will take 30 to 40 hours to brief, appear on those, and handle those appeals,” Stempien said.

To handle even a single felony will take 50 to 60 hours even if the defendant pleads guilty.

In District Court, a prosecutor must prepare witnesses for 5 to 10 preliminary examinations a week and hold 2 to 5. There are 30 to 70 probable cause and pre-trial conferences a week. There are often three to ten misdemeanor trials scheduled a week to prepare for even though there have been only a few since the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown.

For new misdemeanors, caseloads range from 709 in 2019 to 510 last year. This year is heading to over 600.

The prosecutor must also appear in probate court in juvenile proceedings. That averaged 200 per year over the last four years.

The office must represent the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in

neglect and abuse child welfare proceedings with an average of 42 cases per year over the last four years.

“This usually requires the presence of a prosecuting attorney every Thursday morning, plus additional half-day and full-day coverage for trials,” Stempien said.

His office represents the state in involuntary commitment mental health proceedings and

participates in Family Treatment Court.

There are other state-mandated duties which he must perform at times such as representation on the county apportionment commission.

The prosecutor noted state policy states a defense attorney may only handle only 150 felonies or 400 non-traffic misdemeanors per attorney per year.

“The state policy specifically indicates that they recognize that state prosecutors shall be given adequate staffing to allow the management of reasonable caseloads,” he quoted.

Stempien pointed out without a fourth attorney he cannot manage the caseloads when jury trials begin in the next months to represent the people’s interest.

