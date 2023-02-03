Prosecutor General’s Office announces suspicion charges Wagner Group owner Prigozhin

Yevgeny Prigozhin, Vladimir Putin and Dmytro Peskov

“It’s time to stop the bloody tours of Russians, who cover up with the name of a famous composer,” he said.

“The Prosecutor General’s Office has announced suspicion against the head of PMC Wagner. According to the investigation materials, he is engaged in recruiting and sending fighters to the war against Ukraine and is responsible for thousands of war crimes.”

The Prosecutor General added that even ordinary “Wagnerites,” including those who fled abroad, will face responsibility for their crimes against Ukraine.

“Prosecutors have already interrogated two such mercenaries who are currently in the EU,” Kostin said.

“An investigation into another Wagner member’s involvement in war crimes, who is currently in Norway, is also underway. A relevant request for investigative actions will soon be sent to our Norwegian colleagues.”

Ukraine’s official Government Courier newspaper reports that Prigozhin was charged with infringing on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine (Part 3 of Article 110 of the Ukrainian Criminal Code), which is punishable by imprisonment for a term of 10 to 15 years or life imprisonment (and may also include confiscation of property) and waging a war of aggression against Ukraine (Part 2 of Article 437 of the Ukrainian Criminal Code), which is punishable by imprisonment of 10 to 15 years.

The Government Courier also published a summons for Prigozhin to appear for questioning at the Prosecutor General’s Office on Feb. 13, 14 and 15.

The Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of the Defense Ministry previously stated that they believe Prigozhin is not Wagner’s direct manager, but only a frontman for the group.

