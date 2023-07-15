Prosecutor General: Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine

As of July 15, Ukrainian courts found 53 Russian nationals guilty of war crimes, more than 300 identified Russians are currently suspected, the country's Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin said.

He added that 200 suspects in such crimes have already been charged, and the evidence has been submitted to the court.

“Some may say that this is not much. When I talk to international partners, they are surprised,” Kostin said.

Kostin also said that Ukraine’s international partners are surprised that Ukraine not only documents crimes during the war, but also investigates them and takes them to court.

According to the General Prosecutor's Office, more than 95,000 war crimes have been documented to date.

