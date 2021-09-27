Prosecutor given 72 hours more to file charges in bank robbery

Sep. 27—ANDERSON — The Madison County prosecutor's office has been given an additional 72 hours to file formal charges against a man accused of bank robbery.

Raymond Johnson, 32, of Anderson was arrested after a traffic stop Friday at 14th and Jackson streets. Johnson was driving a gold Monte Carlo that matched the description of the getaway vehicle from the robbery, according to Anderson police.

Johnson is being detained in the Madison County Jail on a $20,000 full cash bond.

Johnson is facing preliminary charges of robbery, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm.

Officers were dispatched at 4:21 p.m. Thursday to the First Merchants Bank branch at 1526 E. 53rd St., where a man entered the building, jumped onto the counter and demanded money.

The man was armed with a handgun and fired a single shot inside the bank, according to police. There were no injuries from the gunshot.

The man obtained an undisclosed amount of cash and fled eastbound on foot before getting into a car and driving away.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.