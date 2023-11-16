Prosecutor: Groups involved in Worcester State shooting were there for 'after-hours party'

Kevin Rodriguez at his arraignment on Nov. 9. Rodriguez is charged with assault with intent to murder.

WORCESTER — The two groups allegedly involved in the Oct. 28 shooting in a parking lot at Worcester State University had been at an “18-plus party” at a local bar early in the evening and, after hearing word of an “after-hours party,” ended up at the university’s campus.

As a dozen members representing both the defendant and the victim’s family sat on opposite sides of the courtroom at Central District Courthouse on Thursday, Kevin J. Rodriguez, 18, of Lawrence was escorted in by trial court officers.

Wearing a black T-shirt with a faded white “P” on the back, the handcuffed Rodriguez – who is charged with armed assault with intent to murder and unlawful possession of a firearm – listened quietly as the assistant district attorney and his defense attorney argued about whether he should be released.

Assistant District Attorney Lina Pashou recounted the early morning double shooting on the Worcester State University campus.

Pashou said two videos, as well as freeze-frame images taken from videos, show Rodriguez shooting Randy Armando Melendez Jr., 19, of Southbridge, three times. Melendez would later be pronounced dead at UMass - Memorial Medical Center.

A second person was also shot and hospitalized.

Neither the alleged shooter nor the two people who were shot attended Worcester State.

WORCESTER - Worcester Police and Massachusetts State Troopers investigate a shooting on the campus of Worcester State University.

Prior to the shooting, Pashou said two groups – consisting of four people from Southbridge and six from Lawrence – were at an “18-plus party” at Leitrim’s Pub at 265 Park Ave.

After the bar closed, Pashou said word spread quickly that an “after-hours party” was happening at Worcester State, and the two groups made their way up to the university’s campus.

After 2 a.m. Sunday, a fight between the two groups erupted in a campus parking lot over “burnouts,” Pashou said.

Two people from the Lawrence group and three from Southbridge group began fighting, she said.

During the altercation, one of the Southbridge men took one of the Lawrence men to the back of a truck, Pashou said.

After the Southbridge man discharged a gun in the air, another car with four people from Lawrence pulled up, she said.

She said Rodriguez could be seen on video exiting the vehicle, approaching the back of the truck, firing three shots and taking off.

A Southbridge man fired and hit a 21-year-old Lawrence man, whose name has not been released. Melendez is seen staggering on the video and collapsing, while Rodriguez takes off, Pashou said.

Richard Neives, 18, of Southbridge was arrested near the scene of the shooting. He faces charges of trespassing and carrying a gun without a license.

Rodriguez was found in New York City five days later.

Hank Brennan, attorney for the defense, argued that his client, had used “appropriate force” and “armed himself to protect his friend.”

Brennan said Rodriguez has no criminal record and should be released. If he were released, Brennan said, Rodriguez would stay in Lawrence with his mother, who was in the courtroom on Thursday.

After a 10-mintue recess in which he examined all the video content, Judge Michael G. Allard-Madaus ruled there was “clear evidence” that Rodriguez should be detained, due to dangerousness, for not more than 120 days, which is until March 7, awaiting trial.

In addition, Allard-Madaus accepted the commonwealth’s motion to impound the evidence of the case due to the argument that there is still an active and ongoing investigation and open files could damage the integrity of the case. The defense had no objection.

Rodriguez is due back in court on Jan. 16.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester State shooting: After-hours party brought men to campus