Prosecutor: Hasbrouck Heights man killed wife then staged robbery to cover up murder

A 71-year-old Hasbrouck Heights man has been charged with his wife's murder, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office announced Sunday night.

The Prosecutor's Office claims that Michael Manis "killed his wife and later staged a robbery to cover up the homicide." The name of victim has not been released.

On Saturday around 5 p.m., Hasbrouck Heights police were called to the Hamilton Avenue home around 5 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from Manis who stated he arrived home and found his wife dead, a release from the prosecutor stated. Through the ensuing investigation by police, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, authorities determined that Manis' wife was killed on Friday and Manis later staged the robbery, the prosecutor stated.

Manis was arrested and charged on Sunday with murder, disturbing/desecrating human remains, hindering apprehension and filing a false report to law enforcement.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Hasbrouck Heights man charged with wife's murder