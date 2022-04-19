Prosecutor hopes to finish interviewing alleged victims this week

Apr. 19—JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole hopes to wrap up interviews by the end of this week to establish a timeline in the misconduct case against an Ashtabula Area City Schools Board member.

Christine Seuffert, a retired teacher and a longtime school board member, is accused of inappropriate behavior with students 30-plus years ago when she taught at AACS.

O'Toole has said the interviews will determine if criminal statutes of limitations will allow for charges.

Statute of limitations is a law established in most types of crimes, from theft to assault, that limits how long after a crime takes place legal action can be taken.

O'Toole said prosecutors have been interviewing alleged victims for the past three weeks.

Attorney Chris Newcomb, who represents Seuffert, has said, "We trust in the process. We cooperated best we can."

Deputies spent the past four months interviewing several people during the investigation, including several of Seuffert's former students, Sheriff William Niemi has said.

The sheriff sent his findings to the prosecutor's office March 24.

The investigation began last November when an anonymous letter was sent to the school board regarding the allegations. The school board immediately notified sheriff's deputies.