Prosecutor: Husband of day care operator 'broke the basic trust' of children

Jul. 27—The husband of an Effingham day care operator "broke the basic trust" between adults and youngsters in their care when he sexually abused children at the facility, Effingham County State's Attorney Bryan M. Kibler told jurors in the trial of Martin Hubbard on Tuesday.

Hubbard faces eight counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, which is a Class X felony. Each count carries a maximum sentence of 60 years in prison. If found guilty on charges relating to more than one of the alleged victims, Hubbard would face life in prison.

Jurors were selected on Monday and testimony got underway on Tuesday before Judge Allan Lolie.

Hubbard's wife, Maria Hubbard, operated Mother Hubbard's Daycare & Preschool from their home at 1011 E. Grove Place in Effingham. At the time of his arrest, Martin Hubbard was described on the day care's website as his wife's assistant.

Hubbard's attorneys told jurors that any touching done by Hubbard was misconstrued and non-sexual. They also said the alleged victims were coached by adults before disclosing their abuse.

"This case is about concerned adults sexualizing non-sexual contact," said defense attorney Anthony Bruno.

The defense argues that the four children were either intentionally or unintentionally coerced into claiming Hubbard abused them.

They also described the allegations against Hubbard as a, "concerted effort to turn this into a criminal investigation."

Additionally, the defense claims the investigation into Hubbard escalated because the parents of the alleged victims failed to confront Hubbard directly before informing authorities.

The jury watched a taped interview between Lieutenant Tom Webb of the Effingham Police Department and Hubbard, recorded after Webb served a search warrant to take DNA swabs from Hubbard.

In the interview, Webb asked Hubbard if he ever asked the children to touch him in a sexual manner.

"No," Hubbard said, then added, "I probably didn't discourage it."

Hubbard told Webb about the children's nap room, where they often slept on his lap. Hubbard said that he sometimes adjusted the children's bodies as they slept, but claimed that it wasn't in a sexual manner.

Effingham Detective Matthew Hoelscher testified that he discovered multiple suspicious stains on chairs and blankets in the day care while serving a warrant. Police transported the evidence to storage, where it was logged and secured, until being moved to the state crime lab for further analysis.

The defense criticized the handling of physical evidence, particularly during the initial search that was conducted early Sept. 1 by Hoelscher.

The defense claims that police should have called more experienced investigators before touching evidence due to the risk of cross-contamination, which would make the results of tests questionable.

This came after the detective failed to recall whether he used different gloves for different pieces of evidence. Hubbard's defense argues the stains found on the two recliners is irrelevant because it is not uncommon for traces of bodily fluids like blood or semen to be found in somebody's home.

The defense asked Illinois State Police Master Sergeant Dwayne Morris, "Did anybody call you for instruction?"

Morris said he never received a call from the officers as they gathered evidence.

"At no point did I touch the suspected stain," Morris said, referring to when the evidence was in state police custody.

In response, the prosecution emphasized that the warrant only permitted officers to search the day care section of Hubbard's residence. The prosecution implies that the suspicious stains were considered relevant to the investigation because they were in the day care section rather than the residential section of the building.

Among the expert witnesses called by the prosecution were Illinois State Police Forensic Scientists Jennifer Aper and Dexter McElhiney who described the various methods they used while analyzing the evidence in this case.

The the stains were identified as semen and linked to Hubbard through DNA.

"All four items had semen identified," Asper said.

The trial resumes Wednesday.

Nick Taylor can be reached at nick.taylor@effinghamdailynews.com or by phone at 618-510-9226 or 217-347-7151 ext. 300132.