Prosecutor identifies 16-year-old after fatal fire in Midland Park

Alexander Lopez-Pena, 16, was identified as the victim in a Midland Park house fire Thursday that also sent additional occupants to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for treatment of unspecified injuries, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

Lopez-Pena’s body was discovered on the first floor in the Franklin Avenue home. An investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Midland Park Police Department determined Lopez-Pena’s death was not due to criminal activity, the Prosecutor’s Office said in a release Friday.

First responders from the Midland Park Police Department and the Midland Park Fire Department, along with neighboring fire departments, received a report of a fire at 6:32 p.m. Thursday. The teen’s body was found as firefighters worked to put out the flames.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Office and the American Red Cross assisted in the investigation.

