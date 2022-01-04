Prosecutor: Illinois cop was disarmed, killed with own gun

·2 min read

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — A police officer who was killed at a northern Illinois hotel pleaded for her life before a man allegedly shot her with her own gun after she was disarmed during a struggle, a prosecutor said.

Bradley police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and her partner, Officer Tyler Bailey, were shot on Dec. 29 while investigating a noise complaint regarding dogs barking in a parked car outside a Comfort Inn. Bailey remained hospitalized Monday and is “fighting for his life,” Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said during a bond hearing for Xandria Harris, 26, that her co-defendant, 25-year-old Darius Sullivan.

Rowe said Sullivan had his own gun and used it to shoot Bailey in the head after the officers knocked on the pair's hotel room door, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Rowe said Sullivan then allegedly shot at Rittmanic as she tried to run away before he chased her down a hallway and pinned her against a door. As Sullivan and Rittmanic scuffled, he said Sullivan called out to Harris and she helped him disarm Rittmanic.

Rowe said the encounter was captured on Rittmanic’s body camera.

He said Sullivan and Harris then allegedly stood over Rittmanic pointing guns at her as she lay on the floor, already shot once.

“Sgt. Rittmanic was pleading with them to, ‘Just leave, you don’t have to do this, please just go, please don’t, please don’t,’” Rowe said. “She was desperately pleading for her life.”

While Harris held Sullivan’s gun, Sullivan allegedly fired two shots from what prosecutors believe to be Rittmanic’s gun, striking the sergeant in the neck area, Rowe said.

Sullivan and Harris are charged with fatally shooting Rittmanic, 49, and critically wounding Bailey, 27. Sullivan, who was arrested in Indiana, is fighting extradition to Illinois. 

Rowe said his office will seek life sentneces on the state charges, and he has asked the Justice Department to review the case with the intention of pursuing federal death penalty charges. Illinois is not a death penalty state.

Rowe said in a news release that there is “recent precedent" for pursuing the federal death penalty for the murder of a law enforcement officer and also precedent for pursuing it in “non-death penalty states.”

A message seeking additional comment was left for Rowe on Tuesday by The Associated Press.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'From Confusion to Clarity'

    About a dozen people attended the “Gainesville Umoja Conference: From Confusion to Clarity” on last Wednesday at the Gainesville Technology Entrepreneurship Center (GTEC) located at 2153 Hawthorne Rd.

  • Former United Airlines flight attendant accused of stealing identity of dead child

    A Brazilian man is accused of stealing the identity of a dead American child in order to obtain a U.S. passport and become a flight attendant for United Airline

  • NASA nails trickiest job on newly launched space telescope

    NASA aced the most complicated, critical job on its newly launched space telescope Tuesday: unrolling and stretching a sunshade the size of a tennis court. Ground controllers cheered and bumped fists once the fifth and final layer of the sunshield was tightly secured. The 7-ton James Webb Space Telescope is so big that the sunshield and the primary gold-plated mirror had to be folded for launch.

  • White House welcomes OPEC+ decision to stick to planned output increase

    The White House on Tuesday welcomed a decision by top oil producers to stick with their plans to raise crude production and touted "close" coordination with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Earlier on Tuesday, a group of producers comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia stuck to a planned increase of 400,000 barrels per day for February. "The administration is focused on making sure supply rises to match demand as the global economy recovers and that Americans see lower prices at the pump - where we have seen progress in recent weeks," said a spokesperson for the White House's National Security Council who declined to be named.

  • Look at South Dakota's most expensive home for sale — a 20-room $5.5M mansion in Jefferson

    South Dakota's most expensive home currently for sale as of the last week of 2021 isn't in Sioux Falls — and it's not in the state's picturesque Black Hills region either.

  • Hong Kong activist behind Tiananmen vigil sentenced to 15 months prison

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -A Hong Kong court sentenced a barrister and activist to 15 months in prison on Tuesday for inciting an unauthorised assembly to commemorate those who died in China's 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in and around Beijing's Tiananmen Square. Chow Hang-tung, of the since-closed Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China, was arrested the day before the June 4 anniversary of the crackdown last year.

  • Zillow Gone Wild has some questions about Florida mega mansion listed for $30 million

    What’s with the art-deco Stonehenge?

  • Georgia-Alabama national championship odds: Who does Vegas like to win in Indianapolis?

    Since 2008, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have been underdogs in a game just seven times and they are 6-1 in those games.

  • Jordan Poole sliding into 'Sixth Man' role gives Warriors great promise

    In his new role as Sixth Man, Jordan Poole scored a game-high 32 points to offset a poor night by Stephen Curry and lift the Warriors past the Miami Heat.

  • Permian Basin starts new year with more oil and gas deals, supply to meet demand in 2022

    Baker Hughes’ latest data released on Dec. 31, 2021 showed New Mexico added one rig in the last week for a total of 94.

  • Bellevue-based Spectrum Controls acquired in $70M deal

    Bellevue-based Spectrum Controls, which makes input-output (I/O) products, has been acquired by Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT). Allied Motion, a motor company headquartered near Buffalo, New York, is paying $70 million total for Spectrum, including a $45 million upfront payment of $27 million cash and the remainder in stock. "This acquisition is an excellent strategic fit and provides us with a tremendous opportunity to enhance our position as a value-added solutions supplier to the industrial automation and industrial controls market,” Dick Warzala, chairman and CEO of Allied Motion, said in a news release.

  • Passengers Wait in Long Lines at Minneapolis Airport Amid Mass Flight Cancellations

    Passengers stood in a lengthy line to get customer service at Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport in Minnesota on Monday, January 3, amid ongoing flight disruptions across the US.According to reports, there were 190 delays and 88 cancellations at the Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport on Monday.COVID-19 and winter weather led to the cancellation of nearly 2,700 flights across the US on Sunday, reports said.This footage uploaded by local journalist Andrea Lyon shows the congestion inside the terminal. Credit: Andrea Lyon via Storyful

  • 8 Affordable Hotels That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are

    Want to book a gorgeous hotel for your next vacation? You don't have to skimp on style if you want to ring in under budget—the beauties ahead only look like a million bucks.

  • Manchin says ‘no negotiation’ happening on Build Back Better

    Sen. Joe Manchin, a key West Virginia Democrat, said Tuesday there are no talks happening about President Joe Biden's massive social-spending and climate bill, a measure that his party's leaders have planned to vote on after the first of the year.

  • Chicago plans to cancel classes if union votes for remote

    Classes in the nation’s third-largest school district will be canceled Wednesday if the teachers union votes to switch to remote learning due to the latest COVID-19 surge, the head of Chicago Public Schools said Tuesday. Schools CEO Pedro Martinez’s comments come as the district and Chicago Teachers Union are locked in an escalating battle over safety protocols.

  • Lions struggle toward finish line with what's left of roster

    It has been a long season for the Detroit Lions, and there is still more adversity ahead. At 2-13-1, things obviously haven’t gone well, but first-year coach Dan Campbell has been dealing with a roster decimated by injuries and COVID-19. More than 80 players have been active for at least one game and only one player — rookie offensive tackle Penei Sewell — has been able to stay on the field all year.

  • Florida Keys deputies accused in Duval Street fight with Navy sailors won’t be prosecuted

    Prosecutors have dropped charges against two Monroe County deputies who fought with three Navy sailors on Duval Street in Key West late last month.

  • College Football Playoff championship schedule: Matchup, date, TV, odds

    Alabama and Georgia will play for the national championship on Jan. 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium. Alabama beat Georgia in the SEC championship game.

  • Dog of the Day: Ed Sheeran

    A very talented dog with a fun name is looking for a new home. Ed Sheeran is today's SPCA of Texas Dog of the Day.

  • Georgia-Alabama: Snow a possibility, but low temps a definite for national championship game

    Georgia-Alabama: Snow a possibility, but low temps a definite for national championship game