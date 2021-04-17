Prosecutor who implied boy was armed when shot put on leave

This image from Chicago Police Department body cam video shows the moment before Chicago Police officer Eric Stillman fatally shot Adam Toledo, 13, on March 29, 2021, in Chicago. (Chicago Police Department via AP)
·2 min read

CHICAGO (AP) — A prosecutor who implied in court that 13-year-old Adam Toledo was holding a gun the instant he was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer was placed on leave a day after a video showing the boy's hands were empty was released to the public.

“In court last week, an attorney in our office failed to fully present the facts surrounding the death of a 13-year-old boy,” Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx spokeswoman Sarah Sinovic said in a statement. “We have put that individual on leave and are conducting an internal investigation into the matter.”

During an April 10 bond hearing for 21-year-old Ruben Roman, who was with Adam when he was shot March 29, Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy appeared to suggest that the boy was still holding the gun as Officer Eric Stillman pulled the trigger.

“The officer tells (Adam) to drop it as (Adam) turns towards the officer. (Adam) has a gun in his right hand,” Murphy said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. “The officer fires one shot at (Adam), striking him in the chest. The gun that (Adam) was holding landed against the fence a few feet away.”

But Murphy did not explain what the video and screen shots show: That Adam had nothing in his hands when he was shot and had dropped or tossed the weapon away less than a second before the officer pulled the trigger. Police found the gun next to a fence a short distance away after the shooting.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Foxx told staffers in an email that the language in the proffer that Murphy read in court “did not fully reflect all the evidence that had been given to our office.”

But on Friday, Sinovic suggested that Murphy may not have had access to all of the video that was released to the public on Thursday when he made the comments, telling the Sun-Times: “It’s still under investigation what videos were available to (Murphy). We’re still trying to figure out what he had access to when he made the statements in court.”

On Saturday, Sinovic in an email said the office would not comment on the question of who else in the office viewed the video footage before the April 10 hearing or respond to any other questions.

Images of the boy raising his empty hands as he was shot have elicited anger in the Little Village neighborhood where he lived and died, and elsewhere the city.

Roman was arrested at the scene on misdemeanor charges of resisting or obstructing a peace officer but he was later charged with felony counts of child endangerment, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm after investigators determined that he fired the gun several times before police arrived.

He remains in custody at Cook County Jail after a judge ordered him held on $150,000.

  • 'Adam...did not have a gun in his hand' -family lawyer

    "Those videos speak for themselves. Adam, during his last second of life, did not have a gun in his hand," Weiss-Ortiz saidThe family of Adam Toledo, a 13-year old boy killed by a Chicago police officer, said, on Thursday (April 15), the teenager was not carrying a gun when he was shot, contrary to claims made by the Chicago Police Department.The nine-minute video began by showing an unidentified police officer getting out of his squad car and running after Adam Toledo in an alley at 2:30 a.m. on March 29 in Little Village, a neighborhood on the city's West Side.The body-camera video from the officer then showed him yelling "stop" to Toledo before he caught up to him and ordered him to show him his hands. Toledo appeared to raise his hands right before the officer fired one shot and then immediately ran to the boy as he fell to the ground."Shots fired, shots fired. Get an ambulance over here now," the officer is heard saying in the video.The Chicago Police Department said immediately following the incident that Toledo had a gun in his hand. It is unclear in the video whether he did at the time of the pursuit.

  • Chicago releases video of fatal police shooting 13-year-old boy

    The nine-minute video began by showing an unidentified police officer getting out of his squad car and running after Adam Toledo in an alley at 2:30 a.m. on March 29 in Little Village, a neighborhood on the city’s West Side.The body-camera video from the officer then showed him yelling "stop" to Toledo before he caught up to him and ordered him to show him his hands. Toledo appeared to raise his hands right before the officer fired one shot and then immediately ran to the boy as he fell to the ground."Shots fired, shots fired. Get an ambulance over here now," the officer is heard saying in the video.The Chicago Police Department said immediately following the incident that Toledo had a gun in his hand. It is unclear in the video whether he did at the time of the shooting.

  • Chicago police critics call for charges in shooting of boy

    Newly released video that shows a Chicago police officer fatally shoot a 13-year-old will be key evidence when prosecutors consider a case against the officer and are confronted with both the emotions surrounding the chilling footage and legal precedent that makes it difficult to bring charges against law enforcement. It shows Officer Eric Stillman shooting Adam Toledo less than a second after the boy drops a handgun, turns toward Stillman and begins raising his hands. Whether Stillman is charged will be up to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office, which will get the Civilian Office of Police Accountability’s report after the independent board completes its investigation.

  • Video of Adam Toledo's killing shows he dropped what appears to be a gun, put his hands up as instructed, and got shot all within 2 seconds

    Eric Stillman of the Chicago Police Department fatally shot Toledo on March 29. Bodycam video released on Thursday prompted outrage.

  • Activists call for Chicago mayor's resignation after fatal shooting

    The activists believe Lightfoot and Brown mishandled the case.

