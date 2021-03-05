Prosecutor: Indiana man was lookout in Detroit slaying of gay man

Mar. 5—An Indiana man accused of luring gay men to Metro Detroit motels through a dating app and then robbing them was arraigned Friday in connection with a slaying that occurred during one of the robberies.

Diabolique Paris Johnson was arraigned Friday on charges of first-degree felony murder and felony firearm in 36th District Court and denied bond in the homicide of a 39-year-old man Sept. 5 in the 16800 block of Woodbine in Detroit.

"Mr. Johnson along with another person met the victim with the intent to rob him and obviously the decedent in this matter was killed during the course of that robbery," said LaDonna Logan, the prosecutor in the case Friday, during the arraignment. "Mr. Johnson admitted to being the lookout in this case."

The name of the victim has not been released.

Johnson was arraigned Tuesday in Dearborn in connection with the robbery of a 26-year-old man Sept. 1 at a motel in the 24100 block of Michigan Avenue.

"He lured the victim to a hotel and robbed that victim while he was in the hotel," said Logan. "Mr. Johnson admitted to committing that robbery."

Johnson's attorney said his client has no prior felony convictions and that his client "never" made any admissions about the crimes.

Prosecutors say the victims in both cases were targeted online on dating apps because they were members of the LGBTQ community. No other details were released about the cases Friday.

Johnson is due back in court March 18 for a probable cause conference and a preliminary examination March 25 before 36th District Judge Roberta Archer.