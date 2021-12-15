Man charged in Nutley killing after police say he told 911 he killed mother-in-law

Police charged James Pica, 58, in the death of his mother-in-law, after they say he called 911 and told the operator he killed the woman, 84-year-old Barbara Ann Bezzone, in their Nutley home.

When police arrived at the house Pica and Bezzone shared on Prospect Street, shortly after receiving the call at 8:21 p.m., officers found the woman unresponsive on the floor, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

She was pronounced dead at the scene about 20 minutes later.

Pica was charged with murder and the death remains under investigation.

Prosecutors ask anyone with information about the alleged killing to contact their office at 1 (877) 847-7432.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Nicholas Katzban is a breaking news reporter for NorthJersey.com. To get breaking news directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter.

Email: katzban@northjersey.com

Twitter: @nicholaskatzban

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Nutley NJ: Man killed mother-in-law on Prospect Street, police say