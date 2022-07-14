Prosecutor issues decision on Tacoma police officer who drove through street-race crowd

A Tacoma police officer who drove his vehicle through a crowd of pedestrians Jan. 23, 2021 during an illegal street racing event won’t be charged with any crimes, Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney Mary Robnett told Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore on Thursday.

Officer Khanh Phan arrived at the scene of a “sideshow”, an illegal gathering of vehicles that take over a public street to spin in circles. While in his vehicle, he was surrounded by some of the estimated 100 people gathered at the intersection of Pacific Avenue and South 9th Street to watch the event.

Numerous videos of the incident show that some members of the crowd pounded on and kicked Phan’s police cruiser.

Phan briefly tried to back up but then instead drove through the crowd. He said he was in fear for his life.

Several people were knocked over by the cruiser, and one person appears to have been run over by one of the vehicle’s wheels.

“We will not file criminal charges against any of the involved officers, nor would we file charges against anyone, police officer or not, who had been similarly unlawfully restrained and attacked by a violent mob,” Prosecutor Mary Robnett said in the letter.

The Prosecutor’s Office identified one spectator, Anthony Huff-McKay, who they say instigated the crowd to attack responding police officers. According the letter, he shouted “block the cops” and obscenities.

“The spectator crowd responded and swarmed around the lead patrol car driven by (Officer) Phan,” the letter states.

Huff-McKay was the person who might have been run over the cruiser.

Robnett said Phan’s actions were reasonable and necessary.

“He took a measured response to an unruly, aggressive, and dangerous mob,” Robnett said. “To the extent moving his vehicle forward into an unruly mob of individuals who intentionally positioned themselves in front of his vehicle constitutes intentional use of force, it is justified under these circumstances.”

Huff-McKay, 21 , was taken to a hospital with a partially collapsed lung and pain.

The Prosecuting Attorney’s office said there is sufficient evidence to charge Huff-McKay with unlawful imprisonment, malicious mischief and obstruction.

Videos also contain the sound of a vehicle revving. However, that was determined to be coming from one of the street racers, Robnett said.

Another responding officer, Christopher Bain, was in a different cruiser behind Phan’s. Prior to the Pacific and 9th call, they responded to a different illegal street racing gathering at Portland Ave. and East 11th Street. That crowd had apparently relocated to the Pacific Ave. scene.

Both officers had their emergency lights on and Phan used an air horn in an attempt to disperse the crowd, Robnett said.

“(Officer) Bain saw (Officer) Phan’s vehicle slowly inching forward again through the crowd, but the movement of the car seemed to increase the crowd’s hostility,” Robnett said.

This is a developing story.

