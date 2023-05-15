Prosecutor in Krivak retrial leaves Putnam DA's office after demotion

One of Putnam’s top prosecutors has resigned after being demoted in the wake of the acquittal of Andrew Krivak in the 1994 rape and murder of 12-year-old Josette Wright.

Larry Glasser, who tried Krivak with Putnam DA Robert Tendy, left last week to join the Bronx District Attorney’s Office, where he will work in the Appeals Bureau. He declined to comment when reached Thursday, other than to say it was his choice to leave Putnam.

Putnam prosecutors Larry Glasser, left, and District Attorney Robert Tendy leave the county courthouse Feb. 27 following the acquittal of Andrew Krivak in the 1994 rape and murder of 12-year-old Josette Wright.

Tendy and Glasser could be seen at odds with each other at the prosecution table throughout the Krivak retrial early this year, with Tendy at one point threatening Glasser’s job if he didn’t make a particular motion to the judge. Both were cited by the judge at times for failure to turn over evidence to the defense.

And both were excoriated by Krivak's lawyers for not dropping the case after Krivak’s original conviction was overturned four years ago. They cited the acquittal of Krivak’s co-defendant Anthony DiPippo in 2016, credibility issues for the Putnam sheriff’s investigators and the main witness and evidence that a convicted sex offender was Josette’s actual killer.

Glasser was the prosecutor in DiPippo’s third trial after his previous two convictions were overturned. Krivak had never gotten a second trial after his 1997 conviction. That was because his case had included a statement investigators took implicating him in the crime which he long contended – and jurors this year agreed – was a false confession.

Tendy is running unopposed for a third term this year. He did not return messages seeking comment on Glasser's demotion and departure.

Glasser spent more than 13 years in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office before going to Putnam shortly after Tendy took office in January 2016. He was named first assistant, the second highest job after the DA, in 2020. But within weeks of Krivak’s acquittal he had been replaced in that role by Breanne Smith and was listed only as an assistant district attorney on the office’s website. At the top of the website Thursday was a job listing for assistant district attorney.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Andrew Krivak trial: Putnam NY prosecutor leaves after acquittal