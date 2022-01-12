Prosecutor Launches Bid For County Attorney With Key Endorsement

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN — The race to become the next Washington County attorney is officially underway less than a week after Pete Orput announced his imminent departure as the county’s top prosecutor.

Assistant Washington County Attorney Kevin Magnuson on Wednesday launched his campaign to succeed Orput, who is set to retire at the end of 2022.

Magnuson joined the Washington County Attorney’s Office in 2019 after working for more than a decade at Kelley, Wolter & Scott, a prominent criminal defense firm in Minneapolis. He is a prosecutor for financial crimes and vulnerable adults for the county attorney’s office.

COVID-19 Testing Site To Open Thursday In Washington County

In his campaign announcement, the Lake Elmo native and resident said he plans to build on the “strong foundation” Orput built over three terms as Washington County attorney and promised to “continue working to accomplish real justice in the community by holding violent criminals accountable and empowering victims.”

“Nothing is more important than giving voice to the victims of crime and mistreatment,” Magnuson said.

Masks Required In SoWashCo Schools Amid COVID-19 Case Spike

Though “violent criminals, sexual predators, commercial drug dealers and other criminals must be held to account,” Magnuson said he also believes in giving second chances to young people and those who are facing nonviolent charges and “want to change their lives.”

“People suffering from addiction and mental illness need care more than a prison cell,” Magnuson said. “Justice, integrity and commitment to the community are core values that will guide me as Washington County attorney.”

Magnuson launched his campaign with what's likely the biggest endorsement available in the race.



Three-term Washington County Attorney Pete Orput threw his support behind Magnuson on Wednesday, saying he was “proud” to endorse the “brilliant lawyer, terrific leader and committed public servant.”

Woodbury, Stillwater Join Opioid Settlements Worth Up To $296M For MN

Story continues

Orput said he is “confident” that Magnuson will “make Washington County a better place to live, work and raise a family.”

“Kevin has the temperament and judgment to vigorously prosecute violations of the law while also wisely exercising discretion to take actions that deter crime and heal the wounds that exist in our communities,” Orput said.

Magnuson is the first person to enter the race for the Washington County Attorney’s Office during the 2022 general election in November.

He graduated in 1999 from the University of Minnesota’s law school and served as a clerk at the European Commission for a year before returning to the Twin Cities metro to practice law.

Magnuson earned his bachelor’s degree at Wheaton College in 1990 and then served as an officer in the U.S. Army for three years. He also holds a master’s degree in philosophy from the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven in Belgium.

This article originally appeared on the Stillwater Patch