Prosecutor makes surprise offer in Vatican fraud trial

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 file photo, Cardinal Angelo Becciu talks to journalists during a press conference in Rome. Defense lawyers are questioning the very legitimacy of the Vatican tribunal where 10 people are on trial, including Becciu, on finance-related charges, arguing their clients can’t get a fair trial in an absolute monarchy where the pope has already intervened in the case and where prosecutors have failed to turn over key pieces of evidence. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)
NICOLE WINFIELD
·2 min read

VATICAN CITY (AP) —

A prosecutor for the Vatican offered Tuesday to essentially restart his fraud and corruption investigation into the Holy See’s 350 million-euro ($406.1 million) investment in a London property to remedy procedural problems that the defense argued are so grave they should void the indictment.

Prosecutor Alessandro Diddi made the surprise offer to take back all the evidence and to re-question the suspects at the start of the second court session of a trial that opened in July. Diddi said his office has always acted to ensure that the rights of the accused were respected and called his proposal a “common sense” way to address the defense objections.

Lawyers for the 10 defendants have accused Diddi’s office of withholding key pieces of evidence from them and not interrogating suspects during the investigative phase about all the accusations that ended up in the indictment. They maintain those and other alleged procedural errors should get the entire indictment thrown out.

The lawyers argue that such errors violate Vatican procedures and harmed their ability to mount a defense. Prosecutors have missed deadlines to make available all evidence and haven’t respected a July 29 order to turn over videotaped interrogations of the suspect-turned-star witness in the case, Monsignor Alberto Perlasca.

A three-judge tribunal plans to issue an ordinance Wednesday morning to rule on Diddi’s offer to pause the trial so the suspects can be interrogated, Tribunal President Giuseppe Pignatone said.

The trial concerns the Holy See’s 2013 investment in a London real estate venture that lost the Vatican tens of millions of euros, much of it donations from the faithful that were spent on fees to Italian brokers.

Prosecutors have accused the brokers of defrauding the Holy See, and several Vatican officials of abuse of office, corruption and other charges.

Perlasca, who ran the Secretariat of State’s administrative office, was the Vatican official most intimately involved in the London deal. He originally was a key suspect since he signed the contracts with the brokers.

But after his initial interrogation, he fired his lawyer and apparently began cooperating with prosecutors. The information from his subsequent interrogations was so important to the prosecution’s case that it spared him indictment and formed the basis of several charges against the 10 defendants.

One interrogation led to a witness-tampering charge against Cardinal Angelo Becciu, the lone cardinal standing trial.

The defense has only seen a summary of Perlasca’s account, not the full interrogations, and Becciu’s legal team only learned of the witness-tampering accusation when the indictment was handed down on July 3. Vatican procedures require suspects to be allowed to respond to accusations before their trial begins.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Europe’s Power Crisis Moves North as Water Shortage Persists

    (Bloomberg) -- As the frontier of Europe’s energy crisis moves north, the Nordic region faces a worsening power crisis with dwindling water reservoirs hampering the generation of hydroelectric power.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia B

  • Cardinal on trial as Vatican financial scandal case resumes

    The trial of a once powerful Catholic cardinal and nine others resumes Tuesday at the Vatican over alleged financial fraud and a disastrous London property deal paid for with charity funds.

  • France, Spain press for changes as EU energy prices surge

    France and Spain pressed Monday for changes to rules governing the European Union’s energy markets as prices for gas and electricity surge, ramping up already-high utility bills and tightening yet another notch the belts of people hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. European governments are scrambling to find ways to limit the costs to consumers as scant natural gas reserves expose the continent to price spikes and possible shortages if it’s a cold winter. Natural gas prices are lower in the U.S., which produces its own, while Europe must rely on imports.

  • Chalo raises $40 million to digitize bus commutes in India

    India’s bus market is a $20 billion opportunity, almost twice the size of cabs, but there are very few buses in the country, he told TechCrunch in an interview. “Unfortunately, [the bus space] has not seen any tech disruption or meaningful service improvements,” said Manish Kheterpal, Partner of WaterBridge Ventures, one of the earliest backers of Chalo. “Chalo's unique solution is positively impacting the lives of daily commuters across 11 states of India and is poised to expand its offering nationwide.”

  • Pandora Papers: Rich and powerful deny wrongdoing after dump of purported secrets

    The Czech prime minister, the king of Jordan and the chairman of a well-known Indian conglomerate were among global figures denying wrongdoing on Monday after the leak of what major news outlets called a secret trove of documents about offshore finance. India said it would investigate cases linked to the data dump, known collectively as the "Pandora Papers", while Pakistani Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said officials named in the documents would be investigated - including himself. The Kremlin said it had seen no evidence in the leak of hidden wealth among Russian President Vladimir Putin's entourage, after the Washington Post said the documents showed Putin's mistress had used offshore funds to buy a flat in Monaco.

  • David Carrick: Serving Met Police officer charged with rape

    The PC, 46, is due to appear in court on Monday

  • Police killings of civilians in the US have been undercounted by more than half in official statistics

    The names of the dead. Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty ImagesThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea The number of people killed by police officers in the U.S. has been massively underreported in official statistics over the past four decades, with an additional 17,000 deaths over that period, according to our new research. Our study, which was published on Oct. 2, 2021, in The Lancet, compared statistics from the National Vital Statistics Syst

  • Europe’s Gas and Power Surge to Records as Supply Concerns Flare

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas and power soared to fresh records amid worsening fears over supply.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryGlobal fuel shortages are resulting in surging energy prices, disrupting markets from

  • Taiwan president warns of 'catastrophic' consequences if it falls to China

    Taiwan falling to China would trigger "catastrophic" consequences for peace in Asia, President Tsai Ing-wen wrote in a piece for Foreign Affairs published on Tuesday, and if threatened Taiwan will do whatever it takes to defend itself. Taiwan, which is claimed by China as its sovereign territory, has faced a massive stepping https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taiwan-reports-surge-chinese-aircraft-defence-zone-2021-10-04 up of pressure from Beijing since Friday, with 148 Chinese air force aircraft flying into Taiwan's air defence zone over a four-day period. China has blamed the United States, Taiwan's most important international backer and arms supplier, for the rise in tensions, while Taiwan has called China the "chief culprit" in the current situation.

  • The Walking Dead Recap: Turnabout Is Fair Play — Plus, [Spoiler]'s Gutted

    As the first of The Walking Dead’s three final season arcs neared its conclusion Sunday — the last of the eight episodes airs October 10 — Negan gave Maggie an unlikely Alpha makeover, Eugene stepped in such deep doodoo, he could’ve lost a boot, Leah revealed to Daryl that at least some trace of humanity still […]

  • J&J to seek U.S. FDA authorization of booster shot this week - NYT

    While scientists are divided over the need for booster shots when so many people in the United States and other countries remain unvaccinated, the Biden administration announced the push for an extra dose in August as part of an effort to shore up protection against the highly transmissible Delta variant. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last week scheduled an Oct. 15 meeting of its expert advisory committee to discuss whether to grant emergency use authorization for a booster shot of J&J's vaccine. Over 15 million Americans have received J&J's vaccine, which is administered as a single dose, according to the latest data https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#vaccinations_vacc-total-admin-rate-total from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Brian Laundrie's sister says he flew home August 17, a few days after the police stopped him and Gabby Petito after a fight in Utah

    "He was telling me where they were going next. I FaceTimed with Gabby and the kids on that trip," Cassie Laundrie said.

  • One of the men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery is fighting to ban from trial photos of his vanity license plate that features a Confederate flag

    Court documents say that the vanity plate is similar to an old version of Georgia's state flag which included a Confederate emblem.

  • Hialeah Middle teacher jailed after cops say she had sex with teen boy in car over months

    A Hialeah Middle drama teacher has been arrested after police said she had sex with a 14-year-old former student in her car multiple times over the past two months.

  • Nuns Raped Girls With Crucifixes as Female Pedophilia Was Covered Up by the Church

    Clodagh Kilcoyne via ReutersROME—“Marie” was placed in a French Catholic boarding school for “young girls from good families” when she was in the fifth grade. She remembers a nun who would come to her class every day to choose a student to help her with Mass. But the nun wasn’t looking for someone to help her. She was looking for a victim.“I was 11 and looked 9. She would choose me once every two or three times,” she recalls. “She would take me to her office, lock the door, and then draw the cur

  • Just Gone

    They lie in clandestine graves strewn across the desert, mingled in communal pits, or hacked to pieces and scattered on desiccated hillsides.Buried without a name, often all that’s left once their bodies are gone are the empty casings of a person: a bloodied sweatshirt, a frilly top, a tattered dress. All over Mexico, mothers wander under the scorching sun, poking at the earth and sniffing for the telltale scent of decomposing flesh, hoping for a scrap that points toward their missing son or dau

  • Catalytic converter theft has surged nationwide. LA's top prosecutor is threatening a fight with auto companies to force change.

    Vehicle catalytic converter theft has surged nationwide. Los Angeles County's District Attorney George Gascón is threatening a fight to force changes.

  • Teen's body found in Asheville river investigated as homicide, police say

    A tip about a body in a river has police searching for information about the teen, according to the Asheville Police Department.

  • Teen Fleeing Cops After Doing Donuts Kills Three Young Valet Workers, Police Say

    Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty ImagesA Texas teen who was pursued by police for doing donuts in a Houston parking lot struck and killed three valet workers after speeding away from a patrol sergeant, authorities announced Monday.Ahmedal Tayeb Elnouman Modawi, 17, has been charged with three counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury after he allegedly hit three young valet workers on Friday.“We’re out here because one person decided they didn’t want to get

  • Aryan Khan and Ashish Mishra: India gripped by tale of two sons

    Why is Bollywood star son Aryan Khan's arrest bigger news than violence during farm protests?