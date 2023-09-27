A Milford man was indicted Wednesday on charges that he sexually abused children he accessed by having romantic relationships with their mothers, prosecutors said.

Keith Cruz, 52, is charged with four counts of rape and six counts of gross sexual imposition. All the charges are felonies.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers reported that Cruz sexually assaulted multiple children from 2011 to 2015. The victims were between the ages of 4 and 7.

"Cruz would gain access to his victims by having romantic relationships with their mothers, or through temporary living situations," a statement from Powers said. "This man followed a very specific pattern of behavior. We believe he was targeting single mothers to gain access to their children."

Prosecutors and Loveland police believe there could be more victims and are encouraging anyone whose children had contact with Cruz to call Detective Jesse Moore at 513-774-3009.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Prosecutor: Man accessed children for sex by dating single moms