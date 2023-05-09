Prosecutor: Man admitted to stabbing Chelsea woman to death after she tried to break up with him

A man who once had two restraining orders against him admitted to stabbing his girlfriend to death with a large kitchen knife inside an apartment in Chelsea on Monday morning after she tried to break up with him, a prosecutor said Tuesday.

Angel T. Alvarez, 65, of North Dartmouth, was ordered held without bail after he was arraigned in Chelsea District Court on a charge of murder in the death of 59-year-old Margarita Morehead. A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf.

Officers responding to a report of a domestic disturbance on the first floor of 44 Lafayette Avenue shortly before 10 a.m. Monday found Morehead suffering from several stab wounds, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office. She was taken to CHA Everett Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators found a blood-soaked kitchen knife next to Morehead’s body, Suffolk ADA Erin Murphy told the court. A witness also reportedly heard a loud scuffle and saw a man matching Alvarez’s description running from the apartment. After reviewing surveillance video from the apartment complex, police were able to verify witness accounts.

Alvarez ditched his car and clothes, purchased a new phone, and asked friends to drive him around for the remainder of the day after the alleged murder, according to Murphy. He then allegedly contacted Chelsea police dispatch late Monday and informed the department that he wanted to surrender.

The DA’s office announced early Tuesday that Alvarez had been arrested and charged in Morehead’s death.

After being taken into custody, Murphy noted that Alvarez admitted to killing Morehead after she threatened to end their relationship.

Morehead had taken out a pair of restraining orders against Alvarez in the past, the most recent of which expired in July 2022, according to Murphy.

Alvarez is due back in court at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

