Prosecutor: Man arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash in Paterson

PATERSON — A 62-year-old Paterson man has been charged with death by auto for allegedly driving onto the sidewalks along Broadway on Thursday afternoon and fatally striking a woman on the sidewalk, authorities said.

The suspect, Jose Tremols-Acosta, also was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, endangering an injured victim, and aggravated assault by auto.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office said Tremols-Acosta was speeding down the street at 12:07 p.m., swerving across double yellow lines, when he drove onto the sidewalk and hit two people. The suspect tried to run from the scene, but was caught soon afterwards, authorities said.

The deceased woman has not been identified, the prosecutor’s office said. A man who allegedly also was hit by Tremols-Acosta is in critical condition at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, officials said. The living victim was identified as Joseph Shaw, 83, from Paterson.

Tremols-Acosta faces a maximum 10 years in prison on the most serious charge filed against him, authorities said.

