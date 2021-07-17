Prosecutor: Man charged with marijuana trafficking being investigated by AG's office

Jul. 16—AMESBURY — A New Hampshire man who police say had 130 pounds of marijuana and a loaded handgun in his truck when he was arrested by state police in May is being investigated by the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office, according to an Essex County prosecutor.

Prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy told Newburyport District Court Judge Susan McNeil on Friday that Charles Fisher, 42, of Highland Road, Kingston, is part of a larger investigation initiated by Attorney General Martha Coakley's office.

Fisher posted $15,000 cash bail following his June 1 arraignment in the same courthouse. A day earlier, Fisher was charged with trafficking more than 100 pounds of marijuana, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, a firearm violation with a prior violent/drug crime conviction, possession of a firearm during a felony, and carrying a firearm without a license.

During Fisher's appearance in court on Friday, via video, Kennedy also said Fisher could face state indictment in the near future. Hearing that, McNeil ordered a Sept. 7 probable cause hearing, strongly implying that Fisher will be indicted in a higher court.

Fisher's arrest on May 31 came shortly after Trooper Ryan Durkin spotted a Chevy Silverado traveling more than 80 mph in a 65 mph zone on Interstate 495 north in Amesbury.

After pulling over Fisher, the trooper noticed a large gray folding knife in a cup holder. He also could see a larger knife and a hammer in the driver's side door panel. Durkin asked if there were any other weapons in the truck but Fisher said no.

Durkin escorted Fisher out of the truck and frisked him, finding nothing. He then told Fisher he wanted to search the truck and asked if there were anything illegal in the truck. Fisher admitted there was a large box containing 10 pounds of marijuana. After handcuffing Fisher and placing him in his cruiser, Durkin continued to search the truck.

It did not take him long to find 12 large boxes, each containing 10 pounds of marijuana.

"In the front middle seat lower center console compartment I located a black and gray Smith & Wesson model 745 .45 caliber handgun in a soft holster," Durkin wrote in his report. "The gun had an active safety on with a chambered Winchester .45 auto bullet and a fully loaded eight-round magazine."

Durkin also found more than 100 rounds of ammunition, including eight inside another loaded magazine.